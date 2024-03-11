On your mark, get set, go! Malibu Scouts holds 2nd Annual Pinewood Derby 

The miniature wood car racing event gives children one-of-a-kind experience and memories to last a lifetime

For the last few weeks, Malibu Scouts Pack 224 members have been creating unique cars with wood and tools in preparation for the 2024 2nd Annual Pinewood Derby

Malibu Scouts Pack 224 Master Kyle Mlodzik has been the scout leader for one year and said the event gives kids the opportunity to succeed in something they created themselves.

“It’s a lot of fun for the kids because they get a chance to use their hands and craft with wood and power tools they typically wouldn’t use, with adult supervision,” Mlodzik said. “The cars start out as a little wood block, and we had different designs that they can choose from or draw their own, and we shaped it with a jigsaw.”

Mlodzik said the kids custom-made their cars.

“They did all the sanding and the drawing where they wanted to take the pieces out, and we drilled holes where we wanted it to lose weight, and we talked about physics and the whole process of the car going fast and what makes it goes fast,” Mlodzik said.

The race had two prizes: Fastest Car and Best Design.

One Scout was so excited about the race, he screamed, “I don’t care who wins, this is so much fun!”

“The one thing that that the kids enjoy from the competition is that they’re all supportive,” Mlodzik said. “The fact that they’re all competing with one another but having fun, and they’re friends, is the same thing. They designed their cars, and they sat by each other while they designed them, so they’re not just rooting for themselves, they are rooting for their best friend who also has a cool-looking car; it’s just really good, wholesome energy that they enjoy.”

They also offer camping, hiking, and marine science programs with financial aid to underprivileged families.

“We’re always looking for more people to join the Scouts, and we would love any help with community endeavors that you would like to service with as far as support goes,” Mlodzik said. “We’re going to do a fundraising gift card and eventually sell outside the Ralphs, but they cost $10 apiece, but they have different perks from grocery stores to LegoLand, to restaurants — it’s got everything you can think of.”

Mlodzik said part of those proceeds go back to the Scouts program and to be able to purchase a new track for next year’s race.

“You go with kids you go to school with, or you see in the sports field, and it’s just your neighborhood friends,” Mlodzik said.

Anna Gorby, committee chair of the Malibu Scouts, said financial aid is also available for students who want to join.

“Everyone is welcome to join, doesn’t matter what the income is or social status,” Gorby said.

Malibu Scouts Pack 224 offers affordable hands on education for children 5-10 years old.

Gorby said the Cub Scouts have been around since 1961, but after the Woolsey Fire and the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to start from scratch.

“We started the program again, and it’s going really great,” Gorby said. “We already increased our enrollment to 20 percent this year, and these events help our organization and the presence in our community.”

Gorby said the organization is a unique experience and essential program for kids.

Max Gorby, Anna’s husband, was at the end of the race track taking video of the cars and announced the winning car after every round.

“The goal is to build up the Boys Scouts,” Max Gorby said. “The Boy Scouts is 12 years and up, and these kids are around 8 or 9 (years old), so when these kids grow up, then they will filter to Boy Scouts.”

Cub Scout Edward Gorby shows off his award-winning car during the Pinewood Derby wood-car race Wednesday, Feb. 21, at Our Lady of Malibu. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT

Gina Longo, whose son Leo is a Scout, said she loved that the kids had the opportunity to build something that they would be proud of.

“The Boy Scouts to him (Leo) is he just loves it because it’s community building, and every time they’re here they’re doing something different,” Longo said. “It’s racing cars; it’s taking a hike, it’s learning about science, it’s a new learning experience every time, it’s an adventure for them.”

