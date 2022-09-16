HomeNews
Tiny Tot Olympic Games to take place on Sept. 25

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
Courtesy Community Service Department.

The Community Services Department has collaborated with various instructors and vendors instructing the sports activities for the Tiny Tot Olympic Games on Sunday, September 25, at Malibu Bluffs Park. Registration begins at 9:45 a.m., The opening ceremony and warm-up start at 10:15 a.m. Children ages 2 through 6 may participate in over ten varied sports activities. Event Passes are available online and on the day of the event for $5. Pre-registration is highly recommended at MalibuCity.org/Register.  

Stations will include basketball with Breakthrough Sports, baseball with Momentum Academies, skateboarding with Champ Camp, soccer with Super Soccer Stars, surfing with Aspects Academy, tennis with tennis pro John Rom, martial arts with Joey Escobar, and an art activity with Create Art. GoGo Squeez will also provide a complimentary snack. The event also includes Bounce Houses and Apollo’s Coffee and Shaved Ice Truck, which will serve coffee beverages and smoothies for a nominal fee.

Every child will receive a ribbon for their efforts. Parents are encouraged to bring a camera to capture their young Olympic champion. 

For more information, contact the Community Services Department at (310) 317-1364 or visit MalibuCity.org/TTO.  

