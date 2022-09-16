Annual Lifeguard Race 2022 in the books

By Shari Latta

Nineteen people participated and finished the 43rd annual Zuma Lifeguard swim, run, swim race on Thursday, Sept. 1. Lifeguards from Zuma and neighboring beaches competed, swimming a buoy at Zuma, then running to and swimming around Point Dume, charging to Little Dume, where they swam a buoy at the “Gully,” then sprinting to the final buoy at Paradise Cove.

“I’ve been the lucky, (or not so lucky) one to put the race on for the past 10 years or so,” Shari Latta said in an email to The Malibu Times. “It’s a pretty grueling, but super fun event to do.”

Malibu Local Thomas Ryan won the race for his second time, followed by Zuma rookies Chris Javens and Nick Shore.

The race was originated by Baywatch Boat Captain Randy DeGregory in 1979, and named after lifeguard Lieutenant Dick Haddock. Both retirees were on hand to start the race. Retired Lifeguard Bob Janis, won the very first race.

The Dick Haddock race is well supported by the management of Paradise Cove as well as Bob Morris and his crew at the Cove Cafe. Warm clam chowder and rolls were served at the finish line. All competitors and friends appreciate the ongoing generosity of Paradise Cove.

