Timothy Joshua Hardaway II 1981-2023

Timothy “Joshua” Hardaway II was born on August 25, 1981, in Los Angeles at Cedars Sinai Medical Center to Cyndi Harris and Timothy Hardaway. His birth was appropriately announced in Billboard magazine as he was a member of a local band during his high school years, performing his own original music and cover songs of bands like Nirvana and Rage Against The Machine in legendary Hollywood venues such as The Roxy, Whiskey, Troubadour, Key Club, and many other well-known Hollywood clubs as lead singer in a popular band called “Element”.

Josh attended the Michael Landon School of Acting in The Bluffs Park in Malibu as a youth. He graduated from Calabasas High in 1999. Later in the years, Josh loved his visits to Malibu Surf Realty and Spruzzo’s chatting up the latest with the Realtors and Malibu locals along with his father when his mother enjoyed a career there as a Malibu Realtor.

More recently, one of Josh’s favorite things was to enjoy a walk from Westward Beach to Trancas and then a meal at Kristy’s, watching live music on the lawn.

Josh was a well-loved and respected Senior Vice President at Bank Of America and was often referred to as a genius. He played a part in Bank of Americas’ million-dollar donation to the Motown Museum in Detroit. This was something near and dear to his heart as his beloved Uncle is Superstar, musician, philanthropist, and human rights advocate Stevie Wonder.

Josh was very passionately working towards transitioning into a new career as a director/producer of movies and documentaries. He was respectfully and affectionately referred to by many in the industry as Mr. Hollywood.

Most of all, Josh loved spending time with his large family and close friends, whom he loved and treasured deeply. He is deeply loved and missed by all.

