Calendar for the week of June 20

THURS, JULY 20

THEATRE THURSDAY

Lights, camera, action! Enjoy an entertaining movie at the Malibu Seniors Center from 1 to 3 p.m. Call ahead for movie titles and exact times at (310) 456-2489, ext. 357; popcorn and coffee will be served.

THURS, JULY 20

SUNSET HIKE AT CHARMLEE WILDERNESS PARK

Enjoy a hike during the Golden Hour at Charmlee Wilderness Park from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Explore the oak and sycamore trees, and learn about the region’s history and ecosystem while improving mental well-being. The view from the vista will be the perfect backdrop for photos. Participants should feel comfortable walking on uneven terrain. For ages 4 and up. Pre-registration required.

SAT, JULY 22

THATS SEW CRAFTY: SEWING WORKSHOP

This hands-on machine sewing workshop will allow children and adults to tap into creativity, exploration, and imagination. The instructor will provide students with basic sewing projects and step-by-step instructions. Students will receive a sewing grab bag at the end of the workshop to inspire sewing at home. All supplies and sewing machines are provided. Adults must accompany children under 12. Instructed by CReATE Studio. $40 per person. The workshop is from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center.

WED, JULY 26

NATURE WALK AT LEGACY PARK

Spend the morning in nature. Participants will begin at the Malibu Library and enjoy a walk around Legacy Park with park educators. Participants will slow down to look at summer bugs and birds. The walk will culminate with storytime at the amphitheater. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Meet at the Malibu Library.

For ages 1 and up. Pre-registration is required. From 10 to 11 a.m.

SUN, JULY. 30

MALIBU DEMOCRATIC CLUB HOSTS HIKE AT SOLSTICE CANYON

Join The Malibu Democratic Club on Saturday, July 30, for a morning hike at Solstice Canyon at 10 a.m. Meet at the Education Shelter Parking Lot off Corral Canyon Road and Solstice Canyon Road. Then meet for lunch at 12 p.m. at The Malibu Farmers’ Market, 23555 Civic Center Drive (Each person is responsible for their own tab). You can attend one or both activities. RSVP required at tiny.cc/mdc73023. More Info: Info@MalibuDemocraticClub.org.

WED, AUG. 2

AUTHOR: PATRICK MOSER DISCUSSES HIS BOOK ‘SURF AND RESCUE’

Author Patrick Moser discusses his book “Surf and Rescue: George Freeth and the Birth of California Beach Culture.” Moser is a professor of writing at Drury University and editor of “Pacific Passages: An Anthology of Surf Writing.” Freeth, the mixed-race Hawaiian athlete, brought surfing to Venice, California, in 1907. Over the next 12 years, he taught Southern Californians to surf and swim while creating a modern lifeguard service that transformed the beach into a destination for fun, leisure, and excitement. This event is held in-person at the Malibu Library from 5 to 6:30 p.m. LA County Public Health strongly encourages masks and physical distancing indoors regardless of vaccination status. Masks will continue to be available for customers upon request. No RSVP required.

WED, AUG. 9

MALIBU LIBRARY BOOK CLUB

The Malibu Library Book Club meets on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 5 p.m. The Malibu Library Book Club is always seeking new members and voices for our conversation. Please join us for a discussion of Isabel Wilkerson’s excellent “The Warmth of Other Suns.” No RSVP required.

MON, AUG. 14

AUTHOR SUSAN CASEY: ‘THE UNDERWORLD’ AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

Author Susan Casey discusses her new book “The Underworld: Journeys to the Depths of the Ocean” at the Malibu Library on Monday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m. Susan Casey is a premiere chronicler of the aquatic world. For “The Underworld” she traversed the globe, joining scientists and explorers on dives to the deepest places on the planet, interviewing the marine geologists, marine biologists, and oceanographers who are searching for knowledge in this vast unseen realm. RSVP required. RSVP at https://visit.lacountylibrary.org/event/8790946.

WED, AUG 16

MALIBU LIBRARY SPEAKER SERIES: AEROSPACE ENGINEER DR. APRILLE ERICSSON

Join the Malibu Library on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Malibu City Hall at 7 p.m. for an opportunity to hear Aerospace Engineer Dr. Aprille Ericsson. The Malibu Speaker Series has featured experts, authors, and other notable figures discussing a wide range of subjects. RSVPs required. RSVP at https://visit.lacountylibrary.org/event/8814274.

SAT, AUG. 19

LEGACY PARK NATURE WALK: ECOSYSTEM EXPLORATION

Explore the ecosystem of Legacy Park from the microscopic to mallard ducks and everything in between on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 9 a.m. Prepare for an in-depth look at tiny pollinators and other insects as well as waterfowl that are native to the Santa Monica Mountain region. An introduction to common insects and bird species will be reviewed. All participants are recommended to bring binoculars. Meet at Malibu Library. RSVP with City of Malibu.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market at Legacy Park.

MINDFULNESS MEDITATION SITTING GROUP

The Malibu Mindfulness Meditation Group meets Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m. for a group sit and chat in Point Dume. The group is led by longtime local resident Michael Kory, who has been practicing Mindfulness Meditation for over 12 years and recently graduated a two-year teacher training program. Everyone is welcome, whether you are an experienced meditator or are a complete newbie. There are many benefits to be had both from giving yourself the gift of learning how to quiet the mind, and doing it in a group with the support of others. If you wish to attend, please email mmm@bu-dharma.com for more info.

BALLET SLIM AND TRIM

Develop better posture and improve balance, flexibility, and circulation during this one-hour class. Class is Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. The instructor will also focus on body awareness, coordination, and stretching techniques. Please wear workout clothes and ballet shoes. No experience is necessary. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

TAP/JAZZ DANCE COMBO

Enter stage right to the senior center’s new dance program. The class will consist of jazz warm-ups and stretches, followed by routines. Every dance taught will be straight from a Broadway musical. Instructed by Ann Monahan. The class is Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Civic Theater at Malibu City Hall. No experience is necessary. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CARDIO SALSA AND STRETCH

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. The cooldown will include stretching to relax the body. No dance experience necessary. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. The program is held on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

MAT PILATES PLUS

Relax, refresh, and build core strength. Sessions are Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at the Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit malibucity.org/SeniorCenter.

MAT YOGA

Learn new poses, increase flexibility, and practice stretching techniques in a calm and relaxing environment. Bring your own yoga mat. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Tuesdays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 1 to 2 p.m. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

RELAX THROUGH COLORING

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357.

CHOIR

Join an upbeat choir group and learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Group meets at Malibu City Hall Senior Center on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMieri Fercano. $5 per class.

KNITTING

Knitting with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required. Please bring your own size 8 needles and one skein of yarn.

