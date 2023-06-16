HomeNewsBreaking News
NewsBreaking NewsNews Briefs

Tickets now available to purchase for the 41st Annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
0
183
Photo archive. By Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Tickets for the 41st Annual Chili Cook-Off are now available to purchase. The community inspired event takes place on Labor Day, Sept 1 to Sept 4. The event provides a weekend full of delicious food, drinks, music, carnival ride amusements and games, family and friends. All proceeds from the event support the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu, 501c nonprofit, which provides after school youth enrichment programs and community mental health and wellness services.

Link to tickets: malibuchilicookoff.org.

Previous article
Malibu High School sees sunny skies on graduation day
Next article
Malibu High volleyballer Jimenez named first team All-Citrus Coast League
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department.Twitter @samanthavbravo

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this:
×