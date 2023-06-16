Tickets now available to purchase for the 41st Annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off

Tickets for the 41st Annual Chili Cook-Off are now available to purchase. The community inspired event takes place on Labor Day, Sept 1 to Sept 4. The event provides a weekend full of delicious food, drinks, music, carnival ride amusements and games, family and friends. All proceeds from the event support the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu, 501c nonprofit, which provides after school youth enrichment programs and community mental health and wellness services.

Link to tickets: malibuchilicookoff.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...