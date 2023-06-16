Malibu High School sees sunny skies on graduation day

The Class of 2023 was also the first to experience COVID-19 pandemic during its first year

After weeks of “Gray May” and the start of “June Gloom,” Malibu had one day of sunshine last week for Malibu High School’s 2023 graduation.

On Thursday, June 8, applause, handshakes, and hugs were given to the graduates as they walked on stage to accept their diplomas.

Malibu Principal Patrick Miller welcomed the parents and staff and introduced the Class of 2023.

“A few weeks back, one of you asked me if you are a memorable class, I immediately answered back — ‘of course, we don’t forget any of you,’ and that’s true, we don’t forget you all; we love you, we care about you, we want the best for you,” Miller said. “Who you are today, where you are today, is not as important to me as where you’ll be 20 years from now.”

Malibu High School Principle Patrick Miller addresses the crowd during the MHS graduation on Thursday, June 8. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Malibu High School President Zoe Pollock provides the welcome speech. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Asher Katz provides a speech during the ceremony. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. On Thursday, June 8, applause, handshakes, and hugs were given to the graduates as they walked on stage to accept their diplomas. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

The Class of 2023 was also the first year to experience their first year of high school when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Senior Class President Phoebe Knox provided the student’s address.

“I would like to thank each and every one of you for always being unapologetically yourselves and for allowing me to be a part of your life,” Knox said.

Graduate Asher Katz thanked his teachers, coaches, and staff who inspired him the last four years.

“Especially I’d like to thank my peers. The Class of 2023 started making me who I am and carried me through this ride; always know I appreciate you, and I’m proud of you,” Katz said. “If you ever feel like you’re isolated, unsure, or lost, just know you are in the majority, and if you ever feel like you need an answer, create your own; your possibilities are truly endless.”

Malibu High School Choir graduating seniors performed their senior song “Stand By Me,” by Ben. E. King.

Malibu High School Choir graduating seniors perform their senior song ‘Stand By Me,’ by Ben. E. King. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Malibu High School Choir graduating seniors perform their senior song ‘Stand By Me,’ by Ben. E. King. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Malibu High School Choir graduating seniors perform their senior song ‘Stand By Me,’ by Ben. E. King. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

The Class of 2023 is the 28th graduating class at Malibu High School, which was established in 1992. The Malibu High School Study Committee was formed in 1989 with the authorization of the SMMUSD Board of Education.

Class of 2023 member Maxine Kelly shared her most memorable moments, and challenged and wished her colleagues a bright future.

“These 13 years of school sped by us — none of us realized how quickly graduation would come. Summer used to feel like an eternity, now it’s a few months, and now we’ve made it to today, June 8, 2023, our graduation,” Kelly said. “We all grew up together, we have built bright and beautiful memories, laughter, nature, and love — memories that will last us a lifetime.”

Before accepting their diplomas, some students were acknowledged for the universities they would be attending this year.

On Thursday, June 8, applause, handshakes, and hugs were given to the graduates as they walked on stage to accept their diplomas. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. On Thursday, June 8, applause, handshakes, and hugs were given to the graduates as they walked on stage to accept their diplomas. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. On Thursday, June 8, applause, handshakes, and hugs were given to the graduates as they walked on stage to accept their diplomas. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. On Thursday, June 8, applause, handshakes, and hugs were given to the graduates as they walked on stage to accept their diplomas. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. On Thursday, June 8, applause, handshakes, and hugs were given to the graduates as they walked on stage to accept their diplomas. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

“Who you are today, where you are today, is not as important to me as where you’ll be 20 years from now,” Miller said. “Class of 2023, thank you, and now go begin an incredible legacy.”

Graduate student Maxine Kelly. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. On Thursday, June 8, applause, handshakes, and hugs were given to the graduates as they walked on stage to accept their diplomas. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. On Thursday, June 8, applause, handshakes, and hugs were given to the graduates as they walked on stage to accept their diplomas. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. On Thursday, June 8, applause, handshakes, and hugs were given to the graduates as they walked on stage to accept their diplomas. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. On Thursday, June 8, applause, handshakes, and hugs were given to the graduates as they walked on stage to accept their diplomas. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. On Thursday, June 8, applause, handshakes, and hugs were given to the graduates as they walked on stage to accept their diplomas. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. On Thursday, June 8, applause, handshakes, and hugs were given to the graduates as they walked on stage to accept their diplomas. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. On Thursday, June 8, applause, handshakes, and hugs were given to the graduates as they walked on stage to accept their diplomas. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. On Thursday, June 8, applause, handshakes, and hugs were given to the graduates as they walked on stage to accept their diplomas. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. On Thursday, June 8, applause, handshakes, and hugs were given to the graduates as they walked on stage to accept their diplomas. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. On Thursday, June 8, applause, handshakes, and hugs were given to the graduates as they walked on stage to accept their diplomas. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. On Thursday, June 8, applause, handshakes, and hugs were given to the graduates as they walked on stage to accept their diplomas. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. On Thursday, June 8, applause, handshakes, and hugs were given to the graduates as they walked on stage to accept their diplomas. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. On Thursday, June 8, applause, handshakes, and hugs were given to the graduates as they walked on stage to accept their diplomas. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. On Thursday, June 8, applause, handshakes, and hugs were given to the graduates as they walked on stage to accept their diplomas. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. On Thursday, June 8, applause, handshakes, and hugs were given to the graduates as they walked on stage to accept their diplomas. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. On Thursday, June 8, applause, handshakes, and hugs were given to the graduates as they walked on stage to accept their diplomas. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. On Thursday, June 8, applause, handshakes, and hugs were given to the graduates as they walked on stage to accept their diplomas. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. On Thursday, June 8, applause, handshakes, and hugs were given to the graduates as they walked on stage to accept their diplomas. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. On Thursday, June 8, applause, handshakes, and hugs were given to the graduates as they walked on stage to accept their diplomas. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. On Thursday, June 8, applause, handshakes, and hugs were given to the graduates as they walked on stage to accept their diplomas. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. On Thursday, June 8, applause, handshakes, and hugs were given to the graduates as they walked on stage to accept their diplomas. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. On Thursday, June 8, applause, handshakes, and hugs were given to the graduates as they walked on stage to accept their diplomas. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. On Thursday, June 8, applause, handshakes, and hugs were given to the graduates as they walked on stage to accept their diplomas. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

MHS graduates throw their caps after receiving their diplomas. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. MHS graduates throw their caps after receiving their diplomas. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. MHS graduates throw their caps after receiving their diplomas. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...