41st annual Chili Cook-Off and Carnival Public Hearing on June 19

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
Thousands attend the 40th Annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off and festival held last weekend. Photo by Devon Meyers/TMT.

The Coastal Development Permit for the 41st annual Chili Cook-Off and Carnival will be heard by the Planning Commission on June 19. The Boys & Girls Club of Malibu is sponsoring the 41st Annual Chili Cook-Off and Carnival, a four-day event on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 1-4. The Boys & Girls Club will also be hosting a one-day private fundraising event on Thursday, Aug. 31. The Chili Cook-Off will take place on the city-owned parcel at 23575 Civic Center Way and will feature amusement rides, a chili cook-off competition, live music, and booths with food, merchandise, and public service groups.

Leah Isaacs remembered as a ‘ray of sunshine’ 
