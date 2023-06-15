Leah Isaacs remembered as a ‘ray of sunshine’ 

Dozens of friends of Leah came together to honor her at the Hillside Memorial Park and Mortuary on Monday

Leah Isaacs had a smile that would light up the entire room. Her family and friends described her as a “ray of sunshine,” always making others smile and laugh, and those who knew her knew what an incredible person she was.

On Monday, June 5, 16-year-old Leah passed away, and this was the loss of a beautiful and remarkable daughter and friend.

Her family held a service on Monday afternoon at the Hillside Memorial Park and Mortuary, and dozens of Leah’s friends shared their fond memories with her.

“My angel Leah, your memory is such a blessing, you gave all of us so much joy and happiness anytime you walked into a room, I can see people’s smiles grow,” her friend Olivia said. “You always did what Leah wanted, and that’s what I loved about you, such a carefree, earth-loving soul.”

Last week, friends of Leah placed flowers, candles, and stuffed animals at the entrance of Malibu High School, and the following night, they held an intimate vigil in front of the school and shared memories they had with her.

“She was always happy and always had a smile on her face,” one friend said. “She was so original and pure.”

Some said they had known her since kindergarten and said no matter the length in time they had known her, she was easy to get along with.

“I moved here in around seventh grade and she was my first close friend here,” one student said.

“We all kind of knew her forever because Malibu is such a small school and everyone’s been here since they were little,” another said. “She was just so sweet, it was hard not to be friends with her.”

Her friends said she helped them appreciate life and not take things for granted.

“This is not a goodbye, but a thank you — thank you for coming into my life and bringing me so much happiness,” Olivia said.

Her family also shared a few words.

“She had a beautiful and happy life, her happiness is always contagious,” her mother said. “One thing is that she gets to be happy and dance all the time, like she always wanted to, just in the clouds.”

