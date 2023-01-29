Tickets available for Malibu Middle School’s spring musical: ‘Disney Newsies Jr.’

Extra! Extra! Read all about it! The New York Newsies of 1899 are overworked, underpaid, and being treated like garbage. Gathering together, they decide to rally around Jack Kelly and stand up for their rights. Come join Jack, Crutchie, Katherine, and the Newsies as they create newsworthy “papes,” form a union, and take on the world! Now is the time to seize the day!

Join the Malibu Middle School Theatre Department presentation of “Disney’s Newsies Jr.,” February 9-12.

Show dates and times: Thursday, February 9, to Saturday, Feb. 11, all at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 12, at 1 p.m. To purchase tickets, go to malibuhs.booktix.com.

