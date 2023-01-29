HomeNews
Caltrans to host a Climate Change Adaption on PCH + Pedestrian Infrastructure Community Meeting

Samantha Bravo
A sign that reads 'Bikes Watch for Turning Traffic' on Pacific Coast Highway. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Caltrans will be hosting a community meeting about potential design solutions for improving climate resilience and bicycle and pedestrian safety on the Pacific Coast Highway corridor between Malibu and Oxnard on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 4:30 p.m. 

Preliminary design concepts will be presented and staff will be available to discuss and answer any questions at the meeting. Food and drink will also be provided.

The community meeting will be an open house format with a presentation at 5 p.m. A teams link is included for those who cannot attend in person.

In-person will take place at the Oxnard Main Library.

Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

