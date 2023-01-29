Caltrans to host a Climate Change Adaption on PCH + Pedestrian Infrastructure Community Meeting

Caltrans will be hosting a community meeting about potential design solutions for improving climate resilience and bicycle and pedestrian safety on the Pacific Coast Highway corridor between Malibu and Oxnard on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 4:30 p.m.
Preliminary design concepts will be presented and staff will be available to discuss and answer any questions at the meeting. Food and drink will also be provided.
The community meeting will be an open house format with a presentation at 5 p.m. A teams link is included for those who cannot attend in person.
In-person will take place at the Oxnard Main Library.
