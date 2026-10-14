Malibu rescue crews responded to two weekend crashes, including one that interrupted a scheduled training exercise

Three men survived a vehicle crash over the side of Stunt Road on Saturday night, while a motorcyclist suffered major traumatic injuries in a separate crash Sunday, according to a weekend update shared by Malibu Volunteers on Patrol. Search and rescue personnel and firefighters brought the three men back up to the roadway following Saturday’s crash. All three sustained minor injuries, according to the update. On Sunday, Malibu Search and Rescue crews were participating in a prescheduled joint training exercise with the Los Angeles County Fire Department focused on responding to vehicles that go over the side of a road.

The training was interrupted when a motorcycle crash occurred approximately 100 yards from where crews were holding their debrief. Rescuers from both Malibu Search and Rescue and the fire department immediately responded to the injured rider, who had suffered major traumatic injuries. Crews treated the man and prepared him for transport before a Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter flew him to a local trauma center.

The update did not identify those involved in either crash or provide information about the causes. No further information about the motorcyclist’s condition was included.