Three cheers for realized dream of new Malibu High School squad

After a long hiatus, cheerleading team contributes to school spirit and enlivens football games

“The dream of a Malibu Cheer team has been made into reality!” declared Rachel Hebert, mother of Marielle Hebert, a junior who, along with many of her classmates at Malibu High School, wanted to revive the cheerleading program at the school, which had not existed for a few years.

Rachel Hebert, who cheerleaded throughout her entire academic career and once owned All Star Cheerleader gym in Louisiana, took the initiative to revive the cheerleading program, providing what has proven to be a delightful opportunity for Malibu High students. She and her husband, Derek, donated the cheerleading outfits for the team, went through a fairly year-long, arduous administrative process with the school administration to establish an extracurricular club, arranged practice times, recruited students and talked to their parents.

All that toil led to the MHS cheerleading team cheering at its first football teams this season and it has been a hit, both forthe cheerleaders and the team.

“The cheerleaders are great for the team’s morale,” assistant football coach Daryl Adams said. “They make a bridge for the players to run through and their cheers really bring up the energy of the games.”

As this Malibu Times reporter entered the high school gym, smiling broadly and clearly thoroughly enjoying the experience, several of the girls were practicing their routines for a hip-hop dance sequence they planned to perform for the homecoming game.

“I like to be on a high school cheerleading team because it is really fun to cheer outside of my usual competitive cheering,” said Marielle, a 2022 world champion, a two-time National Cheerleading Association winner, and a member of All Star California Cheerleaders. “It’s awesome to cheer for the crowd and for our team.”

Agreeing wholeheartedly, Bridget Shanahan, a sophomore, shared, “It’s my first experience cheerleading and I’ve always wanted to participate in it because my Mom was a hockey cheerleader and she always talked about loving it — I reallylike how it adds to our school spirit.”

Bridget’s mom, Melissa Shanahan, is almost as excited as her daughter is about the cheerleading opportunity. “I was captain of my hockey cheerleading team in my high school, which was north of Boston,” she explained. “We are a hockey family — my dad, my grandfather and my brother all played, and I thoroughly enjoyed the cheerleading experience.”

Bridget wasn’t the only member of the team that longed to cheerlead.

“I’ve always wanted for us to have a high school cheer team since the fifth grade when I started my own team!,” Kylie Morra, a junior, said.

“I love everything about cheering!,” Sophomore Mey Marler said. “It’s a big part of my life right now — I love getting the crowd excited.”

Chiming in, freshman Violet Keenan commented, “I love doing cheerleading, and I love how it is incorporated into my high school career.”

As the girls discussed how much they are loving their cheerleading experiences, Rachel Hebert smiled broadly.

“I know how precious this season of life is and I’m forever grateful to all these athletes that took a chance on something brand new at our school and I’m proud of our 22 cheerleaders.” Hebert said, “They are all talented and brave and they believed that something great could happen!”

As one watches the cheerleaders practice, she gains the sense they have camaraderie and dedication to precisely performing their cheers.

“It has always been a dream to see my daughter, Maizee, have the opportunity to cheer for her school,” said Candice Marderosian, a Malibu High School parent. “I’m so happy that Malibu High brought back the cheer team!”

Marderosian added, “I was fortunate enough to cheer from a young age, all the way up to the professional level with the San Francisco 49ers and the friendships made and the lessons learned have lasted to this day.”

Agreeing, Hebert shared, “Watching our cheerleaders on the sidelines tonight brings so much joy and happiness and is the greatest gift! I’m so thankful for each girl and for their commitment and dedication to the team.”

“Im really proud of my daughter, Kylie and the entire cheerleading squad. You’d think they’ve been doing this for years, but it’s only been weeks!” Paul J. Morra, a proud girl dad said. “All the girls are doing great. It’s very impressive!”

Like other parents, Morra observes a palpable increase in school spirit, saying, “The football team is having another solid season. The entire experience has been elevated! The cheerleaders and the drumline add so much energy and spirit. I really hope the Malibu community comes out for Friday’s Homecoming Game so that they can experience it for themselves. Go Sharks!”

