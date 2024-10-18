The following incidents were reported between Sept. 22 to Sept. 25

9/22

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga State Beach was broken into, and a cellphone, wallet, and credit cards were stolen. The victim left the key fob on the right suspension, and upon return, the key was missing and their vehicle was ransacked. The victim was later notified that their card was charged for an estimated $50,000 at several different locations in Glendale, California. The victim was in contact with their bank and is in the process of being reimbursed. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

9/24

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Ramirez Canyon Road was broken into and ransacked. The victim returned to their vehicle after a hike and saw the front driver-side door had been damaged and their backpack, debit cards, and $50 in cash were stolen. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

9/24

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Ramirez Canyon was broken into, and a handbag was stolen. The victim noticed the driver’s side door handle was damaged and was estimated to cost $500 to repair. The purse was worth $200. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

9/25

Vehicle Burglary

A vehicle parked near Guernsey Avenue was broken into, and a leather wallet and $400 in cash was stolen. The victim was unsure how the suspect entered the vehicle with no noticeable damage made. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...