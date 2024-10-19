Brush fire in Agoura Hills, no current threats to Malibu 

Firefighters are battling a brush fire in Agoura Hills. The fire was reported at 3:48 p.m. and was moving at a slow to moderate rate, burning through 3 to 5 acres by 4:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It was burning in the area of a previous blaze.

The area remains under a red flag warning due to weather bringing increased wildfire risks.

LA County Fire officials said there were no threats and no evacuations underway at that time.

On Friday, The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity in Malibu and the Santa Monica Santa Monica Mountains from Friday to today.

The city also closed Charmlee Wilderness Park and Trancas Canyon Park for hazardous fire weather.

Southern California Edison (SCE) also implemented Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) on Malibu Canyon, Paradise Cove and Trancas Canyon.

Ramirez Fire currently no threat to Topanga as this fire is quite a bit to the west of us, around Kanan Rd (Ladyface Mountain). We will monitor progress but won't be posting regular updates unless the situation changes. — TCEP (@TCEP90290) October 19, 2024

Los Angeles County Fire is currently responding to a brush fire near the 101-freeway and Agoura Rd. on Ladyface Mountain. There are no immediate threats to structures at this time. We will continue to keep the community updated. pic.twitter.com/T5cTv7H37g — City of Agoura Hills (@CityAgouraHills) October 19, 2024

