The power of community: Driving change on PCH

By Michel Shane

Sharing my views publicly has been enlightening. These early weeks have been thought-provoking. I’m living proof that we can drive change by highlighting important issues. But I’m just one person — we need collective action. It’s not just about awareness; it’s about actively pursuing solutions. This is a call to action for all of us. Together, we have the power to shape our community’s future, and the time to act is now. We can’t afford to wait any longer. The stakes are too high, and the cost of inaction is already being paid in the most tragic way: death.

We’re a strong, supportive community that always rallies in the face of tragedy. But it’s time to shift from reaction to proactive action. Each of us has a voice, a vote, and a wallet — powerful tools for change. I’ve always believed that with determination, anything is possible. By uniting, we can transform our community for the better, and we need to act now. The time for complacency is over. We have the strength; now we need the resolve. Together, we are a force to be reckoned with.

The situation with PCH is critical. Why postpone solutions until the end of the year? I remain skeptical about Caltrans’ lack of meaningful action and its use of the $4 million. Do you feel any safer? We need access to information and real data for change and accountability. Transparency is not just a buzzword, it’s a necessity for progress.

We’ve been aware of these problems for decades. When someone dies, we’re briefly concerned, then resume as if nothing happened. I refuse to be silent; passivity is acceptance. I’ll be the squeaky wheel until something is done. We owe it to ourselves and our children to demand better. We owe it to the memory of those lost to fight for change.

Let me share a story: I met Haylynn Conrad, a remarkable woman passionate about our community and PCH’s problems. She’s a mother, a devoted member of this community, and a true advocate. Her concern for PCH safety stems from seeing her children travel that road daily. We met to share ideas, and I was struck by her intelligence, determination, and refusal to accept the status quo. Haylynn stands out as a refreshing presence in a world where many voice grievances but take few actions.

She listened intently as we exchanged thoughts, and after a long discussion, she became determined and said, “I’m going to City Hall to get the form to run for City Council. I’m unimpeachable, I don’t need anything from anyone, and I want to be part of the solution.” Her words were a powerful reminder that one person can be the catalyst for change.

Haylynn is one person, but that’s all it takes to start a movement. Imagine we all had the courage to take that first step towards change. Think of the power we could wield if we all stood up and demanded better. Haylynn’s story is a testament to one person’s ability to make a difference. But we need more Haylynns. We need an entire community willing to rise up and demand action. The question is: what will you do?

Education is key, but we need immediate solutions. Take parking — it’s insane that our highway allows it. We need swift solutions. Here’s an idea: a multipurpose parking structure in Malibu with an electric bus service. Charge a minimal fee and ban parking except for residents. Is this the solution? Anything is better than the status quo. We’re talking about saving lives. The cost of inaction is too high to bear. Every day we waste is a day closer to the next tragedy.

Let’s work together to create change for our community’s future. Support those working towards solutions by attending meetings, signing petitions, and volunteering. It’s time for each of us to commit to making a difference. Let’s show our community that we care and won’t settle for anything less than the safety and prosperity we deserve. Shall we start painting another tire white to represent another family destroyed because you know it’s just a matter of time? What if, this time, it is someone close to you? What would you do to make sure that doesn’t happen? Everything?

Consider this: a well-designed parking structure could be more than just a practical solution — it could be a symbol of our community’s power to create change. Imagine a space that not only resolves a safety issue but also brings us together — a hub for community events, a showcase for public art, and a green oasis amidst the concrete. By thinking creatively, we can transform a challenge into an opportunity. This is just one idea, but it illustrates a more significant point: the possibilities are endless when we commit to positive change.

We can turn necessities into assets and problems into solutions. But this requires us to think differently, demand more, and act. The only limit to what we can achieve is the one we place on ourselves. So, let’s dream big, but also let’s get to work. Let’s turn outrage into action and awareness into results. Our community deserves nothing less. The question is: What will we build?

Write me at 21milesinmalibu@gmail.com

All the best

Michel

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...