Did you feel the earthquake? At 12:20 Monday afternoon that was an earthquake centered just 33 miles from Malibu. The quake’s epicenter was in Highland Park, just south of Pasadena. USGS reports the earthquake’s magnitude registering 4.4 on the Richter scale. Intense shaking for 20 seconds was reported in Pasadena. The quake’s fault apparently runs along the Santa Monica Mountains which could help explain why the quake was felt so strongly in Malibu.

