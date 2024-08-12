Malibu Foundation hosts Native Plant Hike

Intimate learning group hikes led by Malibu Foundation experts through the UCLA Stunt Ranch Reserve

The Malibu Foundation hosted its Guided Native Plant Hike on Sunday, Aug. 4, leading an adventurous group through the heart of the Stunt Ranch Reserve in the Santa Monica Mountains.

The hike marked a return of guided hikes hosted by the Malibu Foundation.

The informative expedition was led by Malibu Foundation’s Native Plant Nursery Manager Lexi Davin and Urban Forest Manager Mallory Finley. They navigated an intimate-sized group through the biologically diverse UCLA-owned reserve, teaching the group about the California and Southern California native flora as well as highlighting the impact of invasives, non-native plants that disrupt the ecosystem of a natural area.

Hikers take time to observe native plants at the Stunt Ranch Reserve. Assistant Director for Stunt Ranch Reserve and La Kretz Center David Blake led close behind the group on the hike through Stunt Ranch.

Davin and Finley spearheaded the efforts for the Malibu Foundation to host a guided hike to engage with the community and provide a fun opportunity to connect with nature and learn about the plant life throughout the Santa Monica Mountains.

“We plant these native plants, but how could we engage [with the community] and also give a full in-depth education on these native plants that are in the Santa Monica Mountains,” Davin said. “It was like a fun passion project that we wanted to do with the Malibu Foundation.”

Finley explained that more often the Malibu Foundation engages with the community and students through volunteer opportunities and said she was excited about the opportunity to meet community members and lead them on a fun hike.

“When volunteers plant native plants with us, it’s very much still in the preliminary stages of what a plant will look like and what it’s life cycle will be, so it’s very valuable to see and learn about how those plants are operating in a complex ecosystem once they’re grown up in real time,” Finley said.

Providing support on the hike was Assistant Director for Stunt Ranch Reserve and La Kretz Center David Blake. Sharing a wealth of knowledge of the ecosystem and experience of the reserve, he helped navigate the group through the 310-acre land. Blake helps maintain and monitor the reserve that is a part of the University of California Natural Reserve System, which consists of 41 natural reserves. The UC reserve system is the largest university reserve system in the world and is home to 2,100-plus native plants and sees 147,000 students and researchers every year.

“The whole area is devoted towards people to come learn more and to grow as a community in terms of understanding the Santa Monica Mountains and just conservation in general. The space is primarily used for creating understanding and research so it’s really great when the public comes to support that,” Blake explained.

The hike participants had to RSVP to be eligible for the experience, and the group was capped at just 10 participants in an effort to maintain an intimate-sized group that would foster purposeful education and meaningful discussion. Davin and Finley said the interest for the hike led to be “sold out” within an hour of announcement, with hopes for more hike opportunities to be announced in the near future.

The highly insightful hike led the group down to the Cold Creek watershed of the Malibu Creek, where the group was treated to a fun activity of native plant bingo and more information on invasives, how to avoid the spread of invasives, and what they could do to help support in the removing of invasives.

The event ended with a brunch hosted at the reserve research facility where participants of bingo were treated to prizes for whoever identified the most native plants throughout the hike.

Prizes included a copy of the highly informative “California Plants: A Guide to Our Iconic Flora” by Matt Ritter and California nature-inspired artwork from local artist Lesley Goren.

Kaia Jessum is a local student majoring in environmental science with hopes of working in the field and said the experience was very rewarding.

“I think it’s interesting, I know a little bit natural plants and invasives but to experience and learn about it this way is pretty cool,” Jessum said.

Davin and Finley hope to continue to represent the Malibu Foundation and support future guided hikes and engaging activities and hope the community can continue to shop interest in nature studies, understanding and conservation.

