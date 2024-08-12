Discussion on Next Week’s City Council | Aug 12

By
The Malibu Times
-
0
371

Ceremonial/Presentations: 

  1. Malibu Education Foundation Progress Update Presentation.

Previously Discussed Items:

  1. Second Reading and Adoption of Ordinance No. 520.

New Items: 

  1. Jake Kuredjian Citizenship Award
  2. General Plan Safety Element Update
  3. Professional Services Agreements for On-Call Civil Engineering Services
  4. Professional Services Agreement for On-Call Traffic Engineering Services
  5. Professional Services Agreement for On-Call Land Surveying Services
  6. Amendment to Professional Services with American Guard Services, Inc.
  7. Los Angeles County Measure R Transportation Funding Agreement Amendment
  8. Malibu Education Foundation Memorandum of Understanding Amendment
  9. Resolution Extending the Declaration of the Existence of a Local Emergency Regarding
  10. Conditions on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH)
  11. Investment Report for the Month Ending June 30, 2024

Ordinances and Public Hearings:

  1. Reorganization of City Council Agenda Format for Regular City Council Meetings

Old Business:

  1. Malibu Pacific Coast Highway Safety Projects Report.

New Business: 

  1. American Youth Soccer Organization Fee Waiver
  2. Boys & Girls Club of Malibu Event Fee Waiver
  3. Civic Center Water Treatment Facility Phase 2 Update
  4. Wastewater Allocation Modification
  5. Los Angeles County Governance Reform Package

Council Items:

  1. None.

To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.