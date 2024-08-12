Discussion on Next Week’s City Council | Aug 12

Ceremonial/Presentations:
- Malibu Education Foundation Progress Update Presentation.
Previously Discussed Items:
- Second Reading and Adoption of Ordinance No. 520.
New Items:
- Jake Kuredjian Citizenship Award
- General Plan Safety Element Update
- Professional Services Agreements for On-Call Civil Engineering Services
- Professional Services Agreement for On-Call Traffic Engineering Services
- Professional Services Agreement for On-Call Land Surveying Services
- Amendment to Professional Services with American Guard Services, Inc.
- Los Angeles County Measure R Transportation Funding Agreement Amendment
- Malibu Education Foundation Memorandum of Understanding Amendment
- Resolution Extending the Declaration of the Existence of a Local Emergency Regarding
- Conditions on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH)
- Investment Report for the Month Ending June 30, 2024
Ordinances and Public Hearings:
- Reorganization of City Council Agenda Format for Regular City Council Meetings
Old Business:
- Malibu Pacific Coast Highway Safety Projects Report.
New Business:
- American Youth Soccer Organization Fee Waiver
- Boys & Girls Club of Malibu Event Fee Waiver
- Civic Center Water Treatment Facility Phase 2 Update
- Wastewater Allocation Modification
- Los Angeles County Governance Reform Package
Council Items:
- None.
To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.