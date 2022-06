The Malibu Times staff graduate from California State University Northridge

The Malibu Times Assistant Editor Samantha Bravo (right) and freelance reporter Emmanuel Luissi (left) graduated from California State University Northridge with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Journalism on Sunday, May 22. Both Bravo and Luissi have transferred from Los Angeles Pierce College with a Associate of Arts Degree in Journalism.

Photo contributed.

Samantha Bravo takes a selfie during commencement on May 22.

Congratulations to The Malibu Times Assistant Editor Samantha Bravo for graduating from California State University Northridge with a Bachelors of Arts degree in Journalism on Sunday, May 22.

