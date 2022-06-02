The latest celebrity and/or high-dollar local residential rear estate deals

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star buys second Malibu property

Ellen Pompeo, 52, one of the main characters in the long-running TV show “Grey’s Anatomy,” and her longtime husband Chris Ivery, bought their first Malibu property back in 2013 — on Encinal bluffs — for $6.4 million. According to Dirt, they just spent another $10.3 million to buy the “lesser” house next , giving them a total of 1.67 acres. The recently purchased house had not officially been on the market.

The newly acquired property is not oceanfront, but has an ocean view, and is lushly landscaped with grassy lawns, koi ponds and several rock waterfalls. Built in 1980, it was owned for decades by the same family and includes five bedrooms and four and a half baths in about 4,000 square feet.

The couple also owns a historic home in Los Feliz.

Actress Emma Stone selling Malibu home

After buying a home in Malibu just four years ago, actress Emma Stone, 33, has decided to put the place up for sale and make a mansion in the Austin, Texas, area her new primary residence.

Advertisement

The 1958 Malibu home, located above Las Tunas Beach, is on the small side as far as A-list celebrity residences go, with just under 1,800 square feet; but has a stunning view over three acres of land, and was recently remodeled.

Bought in 2018 for about $3.3 million, the property is now listed at $4.295 million.

Stone is probably best known for her starring roles in “Cruella” and “La La Land.” She also owns a New York City apartment.

Brother of Billie Eilish saying goodbye to Malibu

Although he just bought his house on Las Flores Beach two years ago, songwriter/record producer Finneas O’Connell, 24, is saying”sayonara” to Malibu. He originally paid $5.2 million for the place, and is now selling it for $5.5 million.

The 1,200-square-foot two-story structure with 40 feet of beachfront is just south of the Malibu Pier.

Finneas mostly writes and produces songs for his sister, Billie Eilish; with the pair recently winning the Best Original Song Oscar for the James Bond theme “No Time to Die.” He owns two other houses in the LA area.

Developer Jay Paul buys 4.3-acre Malibu estate

Billionaire Jay Paul’s latest real estate purchase is the 4.3-acre estate of the late SC Johnson (cleaning products) heiress Karen (Henni) Keland.

He bought the 1980s contemporary 4,000-square-foot house on a bluff above La Costa Beach, in the gated Villa Costera neighborhood, for $13.3 million.

Paul also owns a $45 million Bel Air mansion, but his main residence is in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights.

Michael Eisner lists Malibu compound for $225 million

Dirt says that if Michael Eisner’s 5-acre estate actually sells for its astronomical asking price of $225 million, it will be the highest price ever paid for a house in California by a mile.

The current record for the most expensive house ever sold in the state was the $177 million that venture capitalist Marc Andresson paid to buy fashion tycoon Serge Azria’s spread above Paradise Cove in late 2021.

The first of the five parcels that now make up the massive compound on Encinal Bluffs was acquired by Eisner, 80, and his wife Jane in 1995; and adjoining lots were added over the years. The couple eventually constructed a total of nine buildings. Listing broker Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency told The Wall Street Journal that Eisner decided to sell because he “’loves the creative process and wants to find a new project.”

The Mediterranean compound sprawls over five extensively landscaped acres. The nine structures are linked by a series of garden courtyards and meandering stone paths, and are faced in hand-set limestone rubble with antique terra-cotta tile roofs.

Some of the more unusual highlights of the property include a tunnel that connects the pool area to a 24-seat movie theater, a “town square,” and a cliffside elevator down to Watkins Cove — an almost private tiny beach featured in “Baywatch” and Tag Heur ads, shared by only six houses.

Ex-Google CEO drops $22.6 million on beachfront home

Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt, 67, a collector of trophy properties, has now added a Malibu Colony gem to his collection. The two-story black and white structure sits on a compact 0.3-acre landscaped lot with 55 feet of beach frontage. The updated 1969 mid-century home has 3,500 square feet.

The late real estate developer Ralph Kiewit, Jr. had lived on the property for decades. Originally listed for $29 million in December 2020, the price dropped to $25 million in June 2021 before finally going to Schmidt for $22.6.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...