The Malibu Arts Commission invites the community to attend the opening reception for ‘Art of Surf’ tomorrow at City Hall 11 a.m.

Photo courtesy Malibu Community Service Department.

Art of Surf is a community art exhibition featuring several local artists and a tribute to Malibu’s deep roots in surf culture. The Malibu Arts Commission invites the community to attend the opening reception on Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. An RSVP is not required. The exhibition will be on display from June 27 through Aug. 31, and can be viewed Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on the exhibition or the Malibu Arts Commission, please visit the Arts Commission website or email Community Services Deputy Director Kristin Riesgo at KRiesgo@MalibuCity.org.

