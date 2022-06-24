The Malibu Arts Commission invites the community to attend the opening reception for ‘Art of Surf’ tomorrow at City Hall 11 a.m.

Art of Surf is a community art exhibition featuring several local artists and a tribute to Malibu’s deep roots in surf culture. The Malibu Arts Commission invites the community to attend the opening reception on Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. An RSVP is not required. The exhibition will be on display from June 27 through Aug. 31, and can be viewed Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on the exhibition or the Malibu Arts Commission, please visit the Arts Commission website or email Community Services Deputy Director Kristin Riesgo at KRiesgo@MalibuCity.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...