Calendar for the week of 6/23

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

MORNING HIKE AT CHARMLEE WILDERNESS PARK

Enjoy the scenic landscape of Charmlee Wilderness Park for a morning hike from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Check in is at 8:45 a.m. Location address is 2577 Encinal Canyon Road in Malibu. Familiar lookouts will look different in the morning glow. Discover the wildlife and learn about unique native plants that call the Santa Monica Mountain region home. Terrain can be uneven, and participants will walk uphill to view the vast acreage of the park. Hiking boots, or sturdy closed-toe shoes, are recommended. Bring water, and dress in layers. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Trails are not stroller-friendly. Registration is required for all hikes by visiting MalibuCity.org/Register.

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

‘ART OF SURF’ OPENING RECEPTION

Art of Surf is a community art exhibition featuring several local artists and a tribute to Malibu’s deep roots in surf culture. The Malibu Arts Commission invites the community to attend the opening reception on Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. An RSVP is not required. The exhibition will be on display from June 27 through Aug. 31, and can be viewed Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Advertisement

MONDAY, JULY 4

FIREWORKS – PENDING APPROVAL

July 1-4 — Dates and locations pending permit approval. The City of Malibu does not host Independence Day fireworks events. However, private firework displays are routinely fired over the holiday each year from ocean barges, typically visible in Paradise Cove, Carbon Beach or the Colony. The Los Angeles County Fire Department approves such permits, with dates and locations announced close to the July 4 holiday. Check the City of Malibu website for pending approval. Residents also can sign up for notifications when professional fireworks displays are scheduled at malibucity.org/alerts.

ONGOING

ART EXHIBIT AND SALE

Award-winning photographer Jazan Kozma’s “Keep It Wild” series is an ongoing project focused on exploring the natural wonders of the mountains and ocean in the Malibu area. Kozma’s work is shown nationally in both public and private collections. A portion of the funds from art sales will be used to support art and cultural programs. Meet Kozma on July 9 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area., Anthony C. Beilenson Interagency Visitor Center at King Gillette Ranch, 26876 Mulholland Highway in Calabasas. This is a free event with free parking. For more information and to make reservations, email samo@wnpa.org (do not reply to this email) or call (805) 370-2302. For directions to the Anthony C. Beilenson Interagency Visitor Center, go to nps.gov/samo/planyourvisit/visitor-center. The art exhibit will run from July 2-30.

BLAZING STAR ART SHOW

Blazing Star Arts will host a solo arts show and sale, benefitting the Santa Monica Mountains Recreation area, June 2-29 at the Santa Monica Mountains Interagency Visitor Center. The show, “Reflections of Nature in Glass,” features handmade artwork and practical art glass inspired by the western national parks. The show will be held at the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area Visitor Center at King Gillette Ranch, 26876 Mulholland Highway in Calabasas.

AQUA AEROBICS

Jump into aqua aerobics to build cardiovascular fitness and strength. Aqua Aerobics is held from June 14 to Aug. 11 at the Malibu Community Pool on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 to 12:45 p.m. There will be no class on July 5 or 7.

TECH HELP

The Malibu Senior Center will be providing tech help on Tuesday’s from 10 to 11 a.m. Next events are on July 12 and Aug. 9. Bring technology questions and receive one-on-one instruction for laptops, tablets, cellphones, or smartphones. RSVP is required by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489 ext. 357.

COLORING PROGRAM

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357.

BALLET

Develop better posture and improve balance, flexibility, and circulation during this one-hour class. Class is Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall. The instructor will also focus on body awareness, coordination, and stretching techniques. Please wear workout clothes and ballet shoes. No experience is necessary. The class is instructed by Ann Monahan. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register; Register for the month or pay $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

TAP DANCE

Explore the beginning steps and nuances of tap dancing. Build strength and experience great aerobic exercise. Class is Thursdays from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall. Tap shoes are required and beginner students are welcome. No experience is necessary. Class is instructed by Ann Monahan. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register; register for the month or pay $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

PILATES

Relax, refresh, and build core strength. Sessions are Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Class is instructed by Ann Monahan. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register; Register for the month or pay $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CARDIO SALSA

This class is an energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. No dance experience needed. Sessions are Wednesdays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is $20-$25. Pre-registration online at MalibuCity.org/Register.

KNITTING

Knit with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience required.

CHAIR YOGA

Relax, refresh, and build core strength during this one-hour outdoor pilates class. Learn new poses, increase flexibility, and practice stretching techniques in a calm and relaxing environment. Participants will focus on building and maintaining strength. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Register for the month or pay $5 drop-in rate, space permitting. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/seniorcenter.

MALIBU CARS AND COFFEE

The City of Malibu, in conjunction with Armando Petretti Classic Cars, is pleased to invite you to the Official Malibu Cars and Coffee. On the second and fourth Sundays of every month from 7 to 9 a.m. Southern California’s top enthusiasts can enjoy a beautiful drive down the coast to meet at Malibu Bluffs Park and enjoy a coffee while admiring some of the world’s finest automobiles at an unbeatable location.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market located at 23555 Civic Center Way.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...