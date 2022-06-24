Cavallo Foundation ‘Connecting with Horses’ fundraiser on Saturday

The local 501c(3) nonprofit Cavallo Foundation and its “herd of a dozen healing horses” helps “at-risk” children, teens and adults create positive change and learn real-life lessons. The foundation offers this connection to nature to special needs children (ADHD, SPD, autism); inner city kids; teens needing support for emotional/mental needs, substance abuse, PTSD and general stress; and families with trauma.

Kimi Shudder, principal of Al Wooten Alternative High School, after bringing her students to the program, said, “It was very metaphoric with my students’ lives as they learned that sensitivity and kindness work better than demand and violence.”

Yancy Walker, a teacher at Walton Middle School in Compton said, “The program brought out many qualities in my students; such as compassion, cooperation, courage and curiosity.”

The foundation is holding its first-ever fundraising event on Saturday, June 25, during two different time periods: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Malibu Equestrian Park.

Residents are urged to support the cause by spending a fun half-day with the horses in Malibu learning how “the healing power of horses” helps at-risk people develop a sense of community, connection, personal growth, enthusiasm, and transformational insights.

Cavallo Foundation representative Sandra Martins promises a fundraising event that will be fun for the whole family, with horseback riding, “connecting with the horses at liberty,” an inspirational nature hike, silent auction, and lunch with beverages.

“The horses are remarkable; they’re therapy,” she said. All of the horses are either rescued or repurposed.

To purchase tickets vist eventbrite.com/e/join-the-1st-annual-cavallo-foundation-connecting-with-horses-fundraiser-tickets-319164980047.

Malibu Equestrian Park is located at 6225 Merritt Drive, Malibu. Guests are advised to wear pants and closed-toed shoes and for children to bring helmets. Riders must weigh under 200 pounds.

