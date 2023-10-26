The following incidents were reported between Sept. 26 to Sept. 30

9/25

Vandalism

A vehicle parked on Topanga Canyon Boulevard was broken into and ransacked. The victim was notified by a neighbor about their window being smashed, and saw the driver-side mirror broken, the door handles removed and the gas cap broken. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

9/26

Grand Theft

An estimated $4,000 worth of construction tools were stolen from a property in Malibu Cove Colony. The victim said there were security cameras, but due to lack of lighting, the suspects were indescribable.

9/28

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim hid the key under the front passenger wheel, went surfing, and upon return, the key was missing and his vehicle was ransacked. The victims wallet, phone, and $160 in cash was stolen. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

9/29

Petty Theft

A wallet was stolen from a guest dining at the Malibu Farm Cafe at the Pier. The victim placed their purse on the side of chair, walked away for a brief moment and upon return, their purse was knocked down and their wallet was stolen from inside the purse. There are cameras available, but the victim was not sitting where the cameras could have captured the incident.

9/30

Grand Theft

A package was stolen from a home on Carbon Mesa Road. The victim said they saw someone enter their property and take the packages and drive away in a grey Toyota Tacoma. The security footage was submitted to LASD for evidence.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...