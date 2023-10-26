Long-awaited groundbreaking to take place at Malibu High School

Community invited to attend ceremony celebrating new chapter in local education supporting 21st-century learning

A new, modern, and cutting-edge designed Malibu High School is about to break ground after many years in the planning. The public is invited to celebrate the momentous occasion as anticipated construction finally gets underway and the dream of a high-tech, educational space is about to become a reality.

According to the school district officials, the decades-old and outmoded Malibu High School was not just in need of a facelift, but entirely new construction.

Phase one of the new Malibu campus plan is designed to offer a 21st-century learning environment and provide progressive educational spaces for Malibu students. The building’s design harmonizes with Malibu’s coastal community aesthetics, and offers a more seamless blend into its beautiful surroundings.

Importantly for many in the community, this phase will also lead to the separation of Malibu Middle School from the high school. The demolition of the former Juan Cabrillo Elementary School, completed in 2022, cleared the way for construction. Additionally, all hazardous materials, including polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), that have been an issue for the past decade have been removed from the site.

The impressive new building spans more than 70,000 square feet and will include general classrooms, art classrooms, special education facilities, science, technology, engineering, and math classrooms, campus food services (with separate spaces for the middle school), a library, and high school administrative offices.

“There will be plenty of room to display student work and glimpses beyond to student activities in action,” a Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District announcement on the project states.

For a building so close to the coastline, the campus plan envisions a student eating area that will feature panoramic Pacific Ocean views previously mainly visible from the athletics fields.

Students will have access to an adaptable, spacious, light-filled, double-height commons area that opens to the outdoors, encouraging social connection, dining, collaboration, and private study. The innovative design incorporates concrete and copper-clad walls that draw inspiration from the natural surroundings, fostering a strong connection between indoor and outdoor spaces. Photovoltaic panels on the overhead canopy will provide both shade for students and contribute to energy conservation.

Noemi Avila-Zamudio, SMMUSD deputy bond manager, remarked, “The journey from concept to realization in building a new high school is often filled with challenges, but it’s a testament to the collective effort and determination of everyone who believed in the importance of this project.”

Dr. Antonio Shelton, SMMUSD Superintendent, expressed his excitement.

“This school will allow our students to have an educational experience that encourages exploration, project-based learning, and the importance of collaboration,” he said. “Our students will have classrooms that are safe, conducive to learning, and large enough to facilitate instructional practices that are cutting-edge.”

The project is scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2025 and is funded by Measure M, which was overwhelmingly approved by Malibu voters in 2018. Phase 1 of construction is estimated to cost $110 million. NAC Architecture is collaborating with Koning Eizenberg Architecture, and C.W. Driver Companies is the contractor overseeing the project.

To celebrate this remarkable achievement, the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) will host a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Oct. 30, at 4 p.m. The event promises to be a significant milestone in the history of Malibu High School and the community. Many community members have called the construction of the new Malibu High School campus “long overdue” and have said it’s a symbol of hope, dedication, and the unwavering commitment of the Malibu community to provide the best educational opportunities for its students. As the new MHS takes shape, it promises to be a beacon of learning, innovation, and community pride for years to come.

Those who wish to attend the groundbreaking event are encouraged to RSVP via this link: https://bit.ly/MHSGrndbrkng1023. Sturdy, closed-toed shoes are required, as the ceremony will take place on an active construction site. Parking will be available in the student parking lot adjacent to the pool and behind the bus barn.

