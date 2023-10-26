Adrian Henriquez Tomsich Young 1964-2023

Malibu, Woodland Hills, and Buenos Aires are in mourning over the sudden passing of Adrian (Henriquez) Tomsich-Young on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

Adrian was a true bon vivant and long-time store owner of Malibu Grooming Pet Boutique at the Malibu Country Mart.

Born May 20, 1964, in Buenos Aires, Argentina (a true “Porteño”), he studied law at the Catholic University of Argentina.

Adrian soon began working as a dog handler across the South American dog show circuit (his specialty Afghan Hounds!).

He immigrated to the USA from Buenos Aires in 1991 and began working the American dog show circuit (including Westminster).

He then decided to permanently pursue the American Dream, and, in 1996, he went to work at Hollywood Hounds, making it a truly successful business.

Two years later, in 1998, he started working at Malibu Grooming, eventually becoming owner in 2007 with his boutique business partner and long-time best friend, Oscar Cascabelo.

After many happy Malibu years, he (finally) retired early in 2023 and spent a good portion of the year working to remodel his family’s flat in Buenos Aires.

He is pre-deceased by his mother, Juana (Tomsich) Henriquez, father, Jorge Henriquez, brother Jorgito, and fur baby Tino, who he always said was his reason for living.

He is survived by the long-time love of his life and husband of 28 years, Linville (Lin) Young, his beloved sister Nydia Henriquez, many loving in-laws, uncles, aunts, and cousins (both here and Argentina), fur babies Chico, Coco, Chanel, Freddy, and especially his beloved chihuahua, Bianca, whom he often said was his NEWEST reason for living.

Adrian will be forever missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the animal rescue of your choice.

