Second guilty plea in swindling of Malibu doctor

A Fresno man pleaded guilty this week to charges he swindled a Malibu doctor out of millions of dollars. Anthony David Flores, 47, who also went by Anton David, pleaded guilty to nine felony counts. Flores and his former girlfriend, 40-year-old Anna Rene Moore, were charged with stealing millions from Dr. Mark Sawusch, a wealthy ophthalmologist and investor. Sawusch was experiencing mental illness when he met the couple who schemed to swindle him while acting as caregivers and friends. Moore, who already entered guilty pleas to wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy, along with Flores, moved into Sawusch’s beachfront home in 2017. The couple persuaded Sawusch for power of attorney and then gained access to bank accounts that were drained. The couple allegedly gave Sawusch LSD, which led to more mental health issues that may have contributed to his death in 2018. Moore and Flores split up after contesting Sawusch’s will. Flores is to be sentenced Feb. 26. Moore’s sentencing is scheduled Jan. 22.

