The following incidents were reported between Sept. 21 to Sept. 27

9/21

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim left the keys in the trunk prior to surfing, and upon return, the keys were missing, and his wallet, phone, and clothing were taken from the passenger seat. The victim received multiple notifications of fraudulent charges made to their credit cards at an Apple Store in Glendale for $16,636 and $31,801 made at Bloomingdales in Glendale. There was no damage to the vehicle. The victim said the key fob was estimated to cost $500 to replace.

9/22

Grand Theft

A vehicle parked near Nicholas Canyon Beach was broken into, and a wallet, sunglasses, and an iPhone were stolen. The victim received multiple notification transactions made at the Westfield Topanga shopping Center in Canoga Park for a total of $42,912. There was no forced entry damage made to the vehicle. The sunglasses were worth $500, the iPhone was worth $1,000.

9/23

Burglary

A vehicle parked in the Surfrider Beach parking lot was broken into, and a wallet and multiple credit cards were stolen. The victim left the key inside his master lock box, and went surfing; however, upon return, the victim said the lock box had been cut off and stolen. The victim received a notification that an estimated $30,000 was transferred from their savings account to their checking account and then used the victim’s card at various department stores in Santa Monica for a total of $8,355. The suspects attempted to use the card at a Louis Vuitton store for $6,450; however, the card was declined. The victim canceled his cards and notified his bank.

9/23

Burglary

The Boardriders was broken into and $200 in cash was stolen from the cash register. The store manager said they would provide the security footage of the incident. There was no evidence of forced entry.

9/24

Vehicle vandalized

A vehicle parked on Broad Beach Road was vandalized. The victim said they parked their vehicle and returned to see someone had scratched the words “No Parking” on the hood, trunk, passenger door, and both driver-side rear fenders. There were no security cameras available for evidence. The damage was estimated to cost $2,000 to repair.

