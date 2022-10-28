Malibu Foundation partners with beauty product Clarins in third annual replanting event at Paramount Ranch

Clarins and the Malibu Foundation are partnering together again for the third annual Replant Love event on Nov. 5. Since 2019, the Malibu Foundation has replanted 12,000 plants in the Santa Monica Mountains. This year, they plan on planting 5,000 new plants in the ground.

Paramount Ranch is part of the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area (SMMNRA), a unit of the National Park Service. The ranch is an integral part of Hollywood’s history. The location served as an iconic backdrop for decades of film production, generating hundreds of TV shows and commercials.

On Nov. 8, 2018, the Woolsey Fire destroyed 88 percent of the Santa Monica Mountains, impacting nearly 97,000 acres, including the historical Paramount Ranch. Since then, the Malibu Foundation is committed to rebuilding areas affected by the fire.

“Our goal is to ensure a climate-resilient community that is sustainable,” the site states. “To achieve this, we coordinate with organizations in the public sector that provide economic development, emotional support, and advocacy to help us leverage our impact. Our mission is broken up into three distinct phases of impact: Relief, Rebuild, and Resilience.”

Replant Love 2022 is supported by a team of sponsors, brands, and influencers from all around the country who care about preserving and advocating for the environment.

Clarins, a family-owned, plant-based beauty company offers skincare innovations for face and body, makeup, men’s care, and treatment fragrances. With unique expertise in phyto-chemistry, Clarins Laboratories are considered pioneers in the fields of plant science and technology.

The two have teamed up to replant trees and shrubs that will help restore the mountain landscape and prevent future fires.

“Our goal is to help restore the Santa Monica Mountain landscape and prevent future fires by planting resilient native plants,” the website says. “Native plants create fire hardened landscapes and encourage pollinator activity. This year, we’re dually focused on conserving water as California is in its third year of the mega-drought.”

In addition to a day of fulfilling work, participants can look forward to food trucks, complimentary beverages and snacks, seed bomb stations, and other fun goodies.

Those interested in volunteering, visit replantlove.com. The event takes place on Sat, Nov. 5, at 9 a.m.

