The following incidents were reported between Oct. 12 to Oct. 17

10/12

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Kanan Dume Road was broken into, and designer glasses and $30 were stolen. There was no damage made to the vehicle. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

10/13

Vandalism

A property on Malibu Road was broken into and vandalized. The victim said the suspects entered the backyard and broke a glass table worth $1,000. The victim said nothing appeared to have been taken. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

10/14

Petty Theft

A cellphone worth $790 was stolen from a campsite at Leo Carillo State Beach. The victim said they went to the restroom and upon return, their cellphone was stolen from their campsite. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

10/14

Vandalism

A vehicle parked near the Malibu Pier was vandalized. The damage was estimated to cost $1,000. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

10/15

Petty Theft

A vehicle parked near Topanga Beach was broken into and $500 in cash and an Apple Watch worth $300 was stolen. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

10/17

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Leo Carillo State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim left the key fob on top of the right tire, went surfing, and upon return, the key fob was missing, and their wallet, phone, and designer glasses were stolen. The victim received a notification of a $657 and $500 charge made to their credit cards. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

