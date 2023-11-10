Multi vehicle accident blocks most lanes on PCH near County Line

Only one lane is open now on Pacific Coast Highway near County Line. A multi-car accident on PCH near Tonga is starting to back up traffic. Los Angeles Sheriffs on scene are flagging motorists through when possible. At least one person said to be in serious condition was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Extra LASD patrols have been monitoring PCH since public outcry over the October 17 deaths of four Pepperdine students on PCH near the La Costa area. Investigators will look into whether speed was a factor causing this morning’s wreck.

