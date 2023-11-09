Caltrans to close multiple lanes on PCH for paving and traffic signal work

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is planning overnight closures on the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) near the intersection at Corral Canyon Road during the week of November 13. The closures will allow crews to safely conduct traffic signal work.

The single lane closures will take place from Monday, Nov. 13, through Friday, Nov. 17, beginning as soon as 8 p.m. and ending by 6 a.m.

Motorists should anticipate potential delays and be alert for crews at work.

Schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances. Please visit the Caltrans Quickmap for the latest road conditions and closures.

Caltrans will also be closing one lane on Pacific Coast Highway (State Route 1) on Monday to Friday, Nov. 13-17, for Pavement Repairs. One Lane Will Be Closed Each Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. At least one lane in each direction will be open during the paving operation.

Motorists should allow extra travel time due to expected traffic delays. Closures are planned on the following schedule, which is subiect to change due to weather or operational reasons: Monday, Nov. 13 – Northbound #1 lane (left lane) between Meadows Court and West Winding Way, at postmile 52.25. Tuesday, Nov. 14 – Northbound #1 lane (left lane) just south of Ramirez Mesa Road, at postmile 53.3. Wednesday, Nov. 15 – Northbound #2 lane (right lane) just south of Heathercliff Road, at postmile 54.2. Thursday, Nov. 16 – Southbound #1 lane (left lane) between West Winding Way and Meadows Court, at postmile 52.18. Friday, Nov. 17 – Southbound #2 lane (right lane) at Carbon Beach, north of Carbon Canyon Road, at postmile 45.5.

To check current closures and traffic conditions any time, use the free Caltrans QuickMap service which is available online at Quickmap.dot.ca.gov or via the free app for digital devices. Caltrans may post updates on planned closures on Twitter (“X”) at @CaltransDist7 and twitter.com/caltransdist7.

Traffic fines are doubled in construction zones. Caltrans reminds motorists to “Slow for the Cone Zone” and “Be Work Zone Alert.”

