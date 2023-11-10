Discussion on Next Week’s City Council | Nov. 13

Ceremonial/Presentations:
- Proclamation Declaring December 13, 2023 Dick Van Dyke Day
Previously Discussed:
- None.
New Items:
- Findings to Hold Virtual City Council, Commission, Committee, Board and Other City Bodies, Meetings Under AB 361
- Award Malibu Park Resurfacing Project
- Westward Beach Road Shoulder Repair Project
- Award Professional Services Agreement with Water Resources Economics, LLC
- Rejection of Bids for the Legacy Park Benches and Arbors Renovations Project
- Investment Report for the Month Ending September 30, 2023
- Fee Study Professional Services Agreement
- Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with Stoel Rives LLP
Ordinances and Public Hearings
- An amendment to Title 17 (Zoning) of the Malibu Municipal Code (MMC) and the Local Coastal Program to Update Regulations Related to Accessory Dwelling Units
Old Business:
- Woolsey Fire Fee Waiver Program
- Initiate Code Amendments to Address Home-Sharing.
New Business:
- MOU and License Agreement with Zuma Beach FM Emergency and Community Broadcasting, Inc. (KBUU) for a Booster Antenna at Malibu Bluffs Park (Continued from October 23, 2023)
- Resolution No. 23-51 Authorizing One-Time Winter Closure of City Hall
- Consideration of Declaration of Emergency Regarding Conditions on PCH
- Consideration of Gift of Smart Coast California Membership Fees from Councilmember Grisanti (Continued from October 23, 2023)
Council Items:
- Smart Coast California Presentation (Councilmember Grisanti) (Continued from October 23, 2023)
- Proposed 2024 Calendar of City Council Meetings
