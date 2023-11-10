Discussion on Next Week’s City Council | Nov. 13

By
Samantha Bravo
-
0
94

Ceremonial/Presentations: 

  1. Proclamation Declaring December 13, 2023 Dick Van Dyke Day

Previously Discussed: 

  1. None.

New Items:

  1. Findings to Hold Virtual City Council, Commission, Committee, Board and Other City Bodies, Meetings Under AB 361
  2. Award Malibu Park Resurfacing Project
  3. Westward Beach Road Shoulder Repair Project
  4. Award Professional Services Agreement with Water Resources Economics, LLC
  5. Rejection of Bids for the Legacy Park Benches and Arbors Renovations Project
  6. Investment Report for the Month Ending September 30, 2023
  7. Fee Study Professional Services Agreement
  8. Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with Stoel Rives LLP

Ordinances and Public Hearings

  • An amendment to Title 17 (Zoning) of the Malibu Municipal Code (MMC) and the Local Coastal Program to Update Regulations Related to Accessory Dwelling Units

Old Business:

  1. Woolsey Fire Fee Waiver Program
  2. Initiate Code Amendments to Address Home-Sharing.

New Business: 

  1. MOU and License Agreement with Zuma Beach FM Emergency and Community Broadcasting, Inc. (KBUU) for a Booster Antenna at Malibu Bluffs Park (Continued from October 23, 2023)
  2. Resolution No. 23-51 Authorizing One-Time Winter Closure of City Hall
  3. Consideration of Declaration of Emergency Regarding Conditions on PCH
  4. Consideration of Gift of Smart Coast California Membership Fees from Councilmember Grisanti (Continued from October 23, 2023)

Council Items: 

  1. Smart Coast California Presentation (Councilmember Grisanti) (Continued from October 23, 2023)
  2. Proposed 2024 Calendar of City Council Meetings

To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.