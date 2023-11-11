Pepperdine, Malibu community try to heal after PCH tragedy 

Ticket sales for Pepperdine’s men’s basketball home opener donated to a memorial fund for four students

By Barbara Burke

Special to The Malibu Times

​As the families and friends of the four young women who perished in a vehicle collision on Pacific Coast Highway on Oct. 17 grapple with how to move forward in the wake of the tragedy, and Malibu’s community leaders, the town’s elected state representatives in Sacramento, and officials from various state, county and city agencies make efforts to begin to remedy the highway’s severe deficiencies, the entire Pepperdine and Malibu community also are reeling from the incident. They are struggling with how to begin to heal. The university offered students around-the-clock counseling to help them address their emotional trauma.

On Monday night’s Pepperdine men’s basketball home opener, all proceeds raised will be going to a memorial fund in honor of seniors Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir, and Deslyn Williams.

“To the students who loved, lived with, and were in the community with the departed members of our Pepperdine family, my heart is broken with yours,” Pepperdine University President Jim Gash said in a message to the Pepperdine community. “I join you in your grief as we process this profound loss.”

The Malibu community has strongly supported Pepperdine throughout the long days after the harrowing losses.

​“Your acts of kindness and generosity have been a great source of comfort for us all,” Gash wrote in an Oct. 31 press release sending gratitude to numerous area churches, restaurants, florists, the Malibu Lost Hills Sheriff’s Department, the Malibu City Council, the Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce, university alumni and friends of the university. “From the moment we heard of the tragic loss of our students, you have stepped up to offer your help and support and we thank you for providing meals, flowers, and donations.”

Students and student organizations also found ways to celebrate the lives of the four students and to help those most intimately affected by their loss. All ticket-sale proceeds from Pepperdine’s men’s basketball team home opener on Nov. 6 were donated to a memorial fund established to assist the families and friends of four students and for general university activities. Readers who want to contribute can go to give.pepperdine.edu/studentmemorial.

The Pepperdine men’s basketball game honored the memory of Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir, and Deslyn Williams who died in the crash on Oct. 17. Photo courtesy Pepperdine University.

Mental health professionals provide support to the university and community

“Malibu has lost four beautiful, competent and talented young women, and the young driver’s life has been altered in a way no parent wants,” said Dr. Ericha Scott, PhD, LPCC917, ATR-BC, REAT. “I remember the slogan that helped rally courage during the Woolsey Fire, ‘Malibu Strong.’ This is a good one for today, and for the weeks, months and years to come.

“We need to be there for everyone in our community impacted by this tragedy, just as we were there for each other during the Woolsey Fire. Although it is not commonly understood, it makes sense, trauma is cumulative over time. We all experienced the Woolsey Fire, and then the COVID pandemic, and now this — and so, please reach out to families, students, friends, and coworkers.”

Scott elaborated, stating, “The creative arts are able to help people find balance, meaning, purpose and joy in the midst of sadness. All of the arts are well suited to address and ameliorate emotional and physical pain. A new book entitled, ‘Your Brain on Art,’ is full of examples and research about the healing nature of the visual arts, music, poetry, dance, theater, drumming, and more.”

On Saturday, Nov. 25, from 12:45 to 4:45 p.m., Scott is offering a workshop at The Malibu Library entitled, “Creative Forms of Gratitude in Times of Despair.”

Scott described the event as “an experiential workshop to express the polarity of grief and gratitude with journal writing, poetry and art.” She emphasized that, “There is no need for skill, talent or even interest in the arts to have a positive experience.”

This workshop has been priced to be affordable, even for students, at $35. The event provides a safe, healing space, Scott noted.

For more information go to www.artspeasksoutloud.org or call (310) 880-9761.

Wellness professionals support grieving students

​“Malibu is my and my partner Jen Rossi’s hometown, and when a tragedy as severe as this one happens, we feel it so personally and deeply,” said Willow Kalatchi, co-owner of The Mindry, a Malibu meditation, yoga, and wellness facility. “We have Pepperdine students as our clients, and one of our wonderful team of employees is a student at Pepperdine.

​“Our intention always is to be a local sanctuary and a place for healing and we wanted to open our doors and space to what small amount of healing we could provide to Pepperdine members of our extended Mindry family as they navigate this time of terrible loss. In addition, our guides have offered their time to provide free group sessions to those affected.”

​The Mindry has also donated its services to raise funds in support of “Derby Days,” an effort by Sigma Chi Fraternity, whose GoFundMe page announced an effort to raise money to construct a monument next to the organization’s white cross with a plaque and four crosses inscribed with the deceased students’ names, providing “a place for loved ones and friends to remember them, visit them and pray for them.” The fraternity is also advocating for a safer Pacific Coast Highway and is also working with the four students’ sorority’s Alpha Phi Foundation to donate towards scholarships honoring the deceased students.

For more information, go to www.gofundme.com/f/our-4-angels-niamh-asha-peyton-and-deslyn.

