Arts Angels presents, ‘Almost, Maine’

Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the United States. And it’s not quite a town because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn’t exist. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But, the bruises heal, and the hearts mend-almost- in this delightful midwinter night’s dream.

The upcoming play will run from Friday, Nov. 17, to Sunday, Nov. 19. Friday and Saturday start at 7 p.m. Sunday starts at 2 p.m.

Tickets available at: malibuhs.booktix.com.

