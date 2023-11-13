City of Malibu to hold a PCH Taskforce Special Public Meeting Tuesday morning

The City of Malibu will host a Special Public Meeting of the PCH Taskforce on Tuesday, November 14, 10:00 AM at Malibu City Hall (located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road) with City, County and State elected officials and Caltrans to discuss ways to address dangerous conditions on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

State Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, 42nd District, will chair the meeting, and will be joined by State Senator Ben Allen, 24th District, Malibu Mayor Steve Uhring, LA County Supervisor, 3rd District, Lindsey Horvath, Malibu City Manager Steve McClary, Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station Commanding Officer Captain Jennifer Seetoo, Rafael Molina, Deputy District Director, Division of Traffic Operations, Caltrans District 7 and Lee Haber, Chief Safety Officer, Division of Traffic Operations, Caltrans District 7.

Members of the public can attend, watch, and give public comment in person at City Hall or via the Zoom meeting. Join the Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85079829528.

The meeting agenda is available online at: https://www.malibucity.org/DocumentCenter/View/32851/Revised-Agenda-for-11-14-23-Special-PCH-Task-Force-Meeting.

The fact sheet on the City of Malibu’s efforts to improve safety on PCH is available to review at: https://www.malibucity.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1654.

The PCH Taskforce is a coalition of law enforcement, traffic engineers, Caltrans, and local and state elected officials that work to find solutions to make PCH safer for all users, from the McClure Tunnel in Santa Monica to the Ventura County line. The taskforce also serves to update residents on ongoing projects related to the highway. It is chaired by Assemblymember Irwin and Senator Allen.

