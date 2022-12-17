The following incidents were reported between Nov. 24 to Nov. 27

11/24

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Latigo Canyon Road was broken into and ransacked. The victim returned to see that his window had been shattered and his belongings were taken. The victims belongings were estimated to cost $4,000 to replace. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

11/25

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Capo Beach was broken into and an estimated $2,900 worth of golf items were stolen. The victim said the windows were slightly open and believed the suspects used a tool to open it. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

11/25

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Malibu Lagoon State Beach was broken into and ransacked. An iPhone, a Chanel purse and a Rolex watch worth $8,500 were stolen. The victim hid the key in an undisclosed location and upon return the key was stolen. There were no security cameras available for evidence. The Chanel purse was worth $4,000.

11/25

Damaged property

Vintage Grocers in Point Dume was vandalized and a window was shattered. An employee said they heard the window shatter and saw two unknown suspects wearing all black, run through the parking lot and out of view. The victim said there are security cameras available but would need to ask the manager to provide the footage of the incident.

11/26

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked near Malibu Road was broken into and both the headlights were stolen. The vandalism was estimated to cost $5,200 to repair. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

11/27

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga Beach Road was broken into and ransacked while the victim went surfing. The victim’s wallet, iPhone and key fob was stolen. There were no security cameras available for evidence. There was no evidence of forced entry or damage made to the vehicle.

