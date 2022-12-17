Calendar for the week of Dec. 16

THURS, DEC. 15

DECEMBER LUNCHEON

Celebrate the new year at the Malibu Senior Center! Lunch will be catered by Maggiano’s and entertainment will be provided by the Malibu Senior Center Choir class from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Maximum 60 participants. $5, pre-registration is required.

SAT, DEC. 17

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA AND FRIENDS

Families can enjoy a tasty breakfast box and the chance to meet Santa Claus and a couple of his friends from the North Pole! The morning also includes art activities, holiday games, and storytime with the Malibu Library. Show off your holiday pajamas and bring a camera! Reservations are recommended, maximum 60 participants. From 9 to 11 a.m. at Malibu City Hall. $5 per person. Check-in begins at 8:45 a.m.

Advertisement

MON, DEC. 19

PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

The Planning Commission meets regularly on the first and third Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Visit MalibuCity.org/VirtualMeeting and follow the directions to sign up to speak and downloading the Zoom application.

To view a live stream of the Planning Commission meeting in progress, go to Planning Commission Meetings on video (malibucity.org/662/Public-Meeting-Video-Archive).

TUES, DEC. 20

SUNSET MIXER ‘EXPLORE MALIBU MARKET AND DESIGN WITH MALIBU WINES’

Join the Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce for a holiday Sunset Mixer! This month they will be starting early at 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. to fully enjoy the sunset from the hillside. Malibu Market and Design, the iconic design center that winds its way up the hillside, will treat with wine and appetizers. Network with local business professionals, enjoy Malibu Wines’ great wine, appetizers and more. There is parking in the adjacent lot.

If you would like to advertise, bring a creative inexpensive raffle gift to showcase your business and don’t forget your business cards! Please register ahead of time. Cost for Chamber members and Palisades residents: $20 Cost for non-member guests: $30. For more visit, http://www.Malibu.org.

TUES, DEC. 20

LAS VIRGENES-MALIBU COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS (COG) GOVERNING BOARD MEETING

Las Virgenes-Malibu Council of Governments (COG) Governing Board meeting is on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 8:30 a.m. Elected representatives from each member city, including Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, Malibu, and Westlake Village, meet regularly on the third Tuesday of each month.

TUES, DEC. 20

HOMELESS TASK FORCE MEETING

The Homelessness Task Force meets regularly on the third Tuesday of every month at 2 p.m. For information on how to view or speak at this meeting, visit MalibuCity.org/VirtualMeeting.

THURS, DEC. 22

MAKE YOUR OWN POP-UP CARDS AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

Use folded pictures and carefully cut paper to design images that pop out from the page at the Malibu Library on Thursday, Dec. 22, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Join us to create your own pop-up cards to share with friends and family for any occasion. For ages 13-17 at the Malibu Library meeting room.

Attendance is limited, and advance registration is required. Please register every individual in your party, including kids. This will be used to save your spots in the program. We cannot guarantee availability for any unregistered attendees. Registration opens Thursday, Dec. 15, at 3:30 p.m. to register, visit lacountylibrary.org/malibu.

WED, DEC. 27, THROUGH JAN. 10

CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING SERVICE

Free Christmas tree recycling is offered to residents from Dec. 27 through Jan. 10, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed Dec. 30 to Jan. 2) at 23575 Civic Center Way (Chili Cook-off lot). Collected trees will be recycled into mulch. Remove all metal stands and decorations before dropping off trees.

THURS, DEC. 29

CONVERSATIONS WITH THE MAYOR — PAUL GRISANTI

Join us for a Conversation with Mayor Grisanti on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 2 p.m. Grab your lunch and join us on Zoom to address sector business in Los Angeles County and issues relevant to Malibu and Pacific Palisades. Event is complimentary for all members and residents of Malibu and Pacific Palisades.

Moderating the event will be “The Malibu Lawyer,” former chair and current board director, Ian Roven, Esq., of the Law Offices of Ian Roven. To register, visit http://www.Malibu.org. You will receive a link to the event when you register.

ONGOING

ADAMSON HOUSE FUNDRAISER TOURS

Enjoy the festively decorated Adamson House for the holiday season, and explore this beautiful 1930s beach home filled with original ceramic tiles from Malibu Potteries. The docent-led tours of the house will run Fridays and Saturdays from Nov. 25 through Dec. 31. Tours will begin at 10 a.m. and start every half hour, with the final tour of the day at 2:30 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted for parties of less than six people. Refreshments will be served in the museum. Guests can pick up their gift at our Visitor Center.

Adults 16 and older: $25

Children under 16: $10

5 years old and under: Free

Reservations required for groups of six or more: Call (310) 456-9378

All proceeds from the tours, as well as sales from the Visitor Center, benefit the Malibu Adamson House Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that uses the funds for the upkeep and preservation of the Adamson House. No refunds. Location is 23200 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu.

MALIBU FILM SOCIETY FILM SCREENINGS

The Malibu Film Society has announced 14 films for the season. In-person screenings will continue to take place at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, and had just agreed to resume their free pre-show wine receptions.

For the latest version of their downloadable screening calendar, visit www.malibu film society.org. The first seven shows are now listed on their website. To start booking your seats, submit your link requests for online screenings on mfsreservations.org.

Reservations and link requests are free for all members of MFS. For non-members: remaining seats to in-person screenings (if any) will be made available one week before each show, with advance ticket purchase required (please note: we do not offer day-of-show ticket sales).

BOARD GAMES AND SOCIAL CLUB

Join Malibu community members for an afternoon of fun board games every Tuesday 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Malibu Senior Center. Games include bridge, canasta, checkers, chess, dominos, and mancala. RSVP required. This is an ongoing drop-in program.

CARDIO SALSA AND STRETCH

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. The cooldown will include stretching to relax the body. No dance experience is necessary. Workout instructed by Jackline Daneshrad on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Michael Landon Community Center, $5 per class.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

KNITTING

Knit with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/seniorcenter.

THEATER THURSDAYS

Lights, camera, action! Enjoy a complimentary movie and popcorn, on Thursday, Dec. 22 and Dec. 29 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Malibu Senior Center. Assisted hearing devices available upon request, 48 hours prior to the film screening.

December Movie Screenings:

December 22: “The Holiday” (2006)

December 29: “New Year’s Eve” (2011)

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market located at 23555 Civic Center Way. The Malibu Farmers Market is hosting a vintage, art, and brunch Holiday Event on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...