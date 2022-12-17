Malibu High School former principal named interim superintendent for SMMUSD



Dr. Mark Kelly has been named to serve as interim superintendent for the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District. Kelly is familiar to many in Malibu where he served as the second principal of Malibu High School from 2004-2012. He also previously served as co-principal of Santa Monica High School. Dr. Kelly has been employed by the school district for 23 years. For the past seven years Dr. Kelly has served as the assistant superintendent of human resources for SMMUSD. He begins his new duties on January 1, 2023. This follows the recent resignation of Dr. Ben Drati who served as SMMUSD superintendent for six years. Dr. Drati starts his new position January 1 as superintendent of the Bellflower Unified.

