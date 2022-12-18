Community volunteers needed for 2023 Great Los Angeles Homeless Count

Community members can register now to volunteer for the Los Angeles Homeless Authority’s (LAHSA) 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count taking place in Malibu on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Every year, thousands of volunteers help conduct the Homeless Count, an annual census of people experiencing homelessness across Los Angeles County to inform homelessness policy decisions and better direct resources to be able to address the homelessness crisis. Learn more and sign up to volunteer on the LAHSA website (theycountwillyou.org). For further questions, contact Public Safety Liaison Luis Flores at (310) 456-2489, ext. 236 or lflores@malibucity.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...