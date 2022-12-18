HomeNews
NewsNews Briefs

Community volunteers needed for 2023 Great Los Angeles Homeless Count

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
0
1
Photo Courtesy Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority.

Community members can register now to volunteer for the Los Angeles Homeless Authority’s (LAHSA) 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count taking place in Malibu on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Every year, thousands of volunteers help conduct the Homeless Count, an annual census of people experiencing homelessness across Los Angeles County to inform homelessness policy decisions and better direct resources to be able to address the homelessness crisis. Learn more and sign up to volunteer on the LAHSA website (theycountwillyou.org). For further questions, contact Public Safety Liaison Luis Flores at (310) 456-2489, ext. 236 or lflores@malibucity.org.

Previous article
The following incidents were reported between Nov. 24 to Nov. 27
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Advertisement

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this:
×