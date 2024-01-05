The following incidents were reported between Nov. 22 to Nov. 29

11/22

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Surfrider Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim locked the vehicle, left the key lock box, went surfing, and upon return the lock box was gone. Two iPhones and an estimated $80 in cash were stolen. There were no security cameras available for evidence.￼￼

11/23

Attempted burglary

An attempted burglary occurred on Rambla Pacifico. The victim was home when she heard a noise coming from the side of the house and saw three suspects trying to enter her cottage. The victim yelled at the suspects to leave her property and said she was calling law enforcement. Due to the low quality, the security footage was unable to capture the suspects attempting to enter the cottage.

11/25

Grand Theft

An estimated $7,300 worth of equipment was stolen from a construction site on￼ Harvester Road in Malibu. The victim locked the gate to the construction site, returned two days later, and ￼noticed the gate to the construction site was cut and the equipment was missing. ￼￼There were no security cameras available for evidence.

11/26

Grand Theft

A young female stole multiple items from Sephora on Cross Creek Road. According to the security footage, the suspect placed multiple items in her purse and only purchased one item and left the store without paying for the other items. The suspect was described as a black female.

11/29

Petty Theft

A package that contained vitamins and miscellaneous items was stolen from a property on Carbon Canyon. The security footage showed the suspect, a male with dark hair, opening the package and taking the items inside. The footage was submitted for evidence.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...