Discussion on Next Week’s City Council Meeting on Jan. 8

Samantha Bravo
Ceremonial/Presentations: 

  1. Presentation on Southern California Edison Updates

Consent Calendar/Previously Discussed Items: 

  1. Second Reading and Adoption of Ordinances Nos. 510 and 511.

Ordinances and Public Hearings

  • Code Amendment to Extend Deadlines for Nonconforming In-kind Disaster Rebuild Projects

Old Business:

  1. None.

New Business: 

  1. Road Race Agreement

New Business (Continued):

  1. Reorganization of City Council Agenda Format for Regular City Council Meetings (Continued from December 11, 2023).
  2. Malibu Schools Centralized Fundraising & Athletic Pathways.
  3. Malibu Farmer’s Market.

New Items: 

  1. Door Security Card Access Control System Upgrade and Expansion.
  2. Digital Multifunction Device Award
  3. Resolution Extending the Declaration of the Existence of a Local Emergency Regarding Conditions on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH)
  4. Resolution to Approve CALFIRE Grant Application
  5. Request for Letter of Support
  6. Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with Record Xpress of California LLC, DBA Access
  7. Amendment No. 7 to Agreement with Turbo Data Systems
  8. Pacific Coast Highway Median Improvements Project
  9. Emergency Purchase of Lidar Speed Guns
  10. Investment Report for the Month Ending November 30, 2023
  11. Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with CSG Consultants, Inc.

Council Items: 

  1. None.

