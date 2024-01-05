Discussion on Next Week’s City Council Meeting on Jan. 8

Discussion on Next Week’s City Council | Jan. 8
Ceremonial/Presentations:
- Presentation on Southern California Edison Updates
Consent Calendar/Previously Discussed Items:
- Second Reading and Adoption of Ordinances Nos. 510 and 511.
Ordinances and Public Hearings
- Code Amendment to Extend Deadlines for Nonconforming In-kind Disaster Rebuild Projects
Old Business:
- None.
New Business:
- Road Race Agreement
New Business (Continued):
- Reorganization of City Council Agenda Format for Regular City Council Meetings (Continued from December 11, 2023).
- Malibu Schools Centralized Fundraising & Athletic Pathways.
- Malibu Farmer’s Market.
New Items:
- Door Security Card Access Control System Upgrade and Expansion.
- Digital Multifunction Device Award
- Resolution Extending the Declaration of the Existence of a Local Emergency Regarding Conditions on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH)
- Resolution to Approve CALFIRE Grant Application
- Request for Letter of Support
- Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with Record Xpress of California LLC, DBA Access
- Amendment No. 7 to Agreement with Turbo Data Systems
- Pacific Coast Highway Median Improvements Project
- Emergency Purchase of Lidar Speed Guns
- Investment Report for the Month Ending November 30, 2023
- Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with CSG Consultants, Inc.
Council Items:
- None.
To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.