Four vehicle collision on PCH and Big Rock; no major injuries reported

Four vehicle traffic collision on PCH and Big Rock. No major injures reported. Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s at the scene.

Four vehicle traffic collision on PCH x Big Rock, Malibu. No one seriously injured. EB/WB traffic alternating, expect heavy traffic, consider alternate route. @CityMalibu @acornnewspaper @TheMalibuTimes @991KBU pic.twitter.com/ItcDtK836k — LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) January 5, 2024

Traffic collision was cleared and all lanes of PCH opened at 9:25 p.m.

