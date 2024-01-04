Four vehicle collision on PCH and Big Rock; no major injuries reported

NewsBreaking NewsNews BriefsFour vehicle collision on PCH and Big Rock; no major injuries reportedBy Samantha Bravo - January 4, 20240137FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Four vehicle traffic collision on PCH and Big Rock. No major injures reported. Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s at the scene.Four vehicle traffic collision on PCH x Big Rock, Malibu. No one seriously injured. EB/WB traffic alternating, expect heavy traffic, consider alternate route. @CityMalibu @acornnewspaper @TheMalibuTimes @991KBU pic.twitter.com/ItcDtK836k— LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) January 5, 2024Traffic collision was cleared and all lanes of PCH opened at 9:25 p.m. Share this:FacebookXLike this:Like Loading...Related