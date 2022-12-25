The following incidents were reported between Nov. 21 to Nov. 30

11/21

Grand theft

A vehicle parked near Beach Access Road and PCH was broken into and ransacked. The victim left the vehicle unlocked, went surfing and upon return, their cellphone, wallet, and multiple credit cards were stolen. The victim received a notification of an unauthorized purchase made at an Apple Store for a total of $18,000. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

11/25

Mail Theft

Mail was stolen from a property on Inland Lane. The suspects were seen in a dark-colored four-door sedan driving slowly with the lights off and approaching the victim’s home, exiting the vehicle, opening the mailbox and removing the mail. The security footage is in black and white which made it difficult to see what was stolen, and it made it difficult for the victim to know what exactly was stolen.

11/26

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked near Surfrider Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim left the key in the wheel, went surfing, and upon return, the key fob was stolen, and his vehicle was ransacked.

11/30

Malibu Road

$2,000 in gift cards were stolen from CVS Pharmacy on Malibu Road. The suspect was seen on security footage trying to purchase the gift cards with empty gift cards and managed to leave the store with the loaded gift cards. The suspect was described as a female Armenian, approximately 35 years old, wearing a brown shirt and wearing blue jeans and carrying a leather purse.

11/30

Shoplifting

Chocolate candies worth $25 were stolen from Malibu Feed Bin on Pacific Coast Highway and Topanga Canyon. The victim said the suspect did not respond to them when they told them they needed to pay for the candy. The suspect walked out the store without paying.

