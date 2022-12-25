Boys & Girls Club Malibu hosts its 15th annual Toy Drive

The Boys & Girls Club of Malibu brought much-needed resources, gifts, and holiday cheer to over 200 children and parents of Oxnard migrant families at its 15th Annual Toy Drive & Christmas party at Fred L. Williams Elementary on Dec. 10.

Kids received wrapped presents from Santa to take home and parents received a $200 gift card to a local grocery store donated by Waveside Church of Malibu.

Many of the families in attendance are migrant workers from Latin America who work in the fields to provide essential food for the community. Students and their families enjoyed a hot holiday breakfast while they participated in arts and crafts, face painting, carnival games, photo booths, giveaways, music, and meet-and-greet with Santa.

The Boys & Girls Club of Malibu hosted its annual toy drive and party to support families at Fred. L. Williams Elementary in Oxnard. Photos courtesy Boys & Girls Club of Malibu. The Boys & Girls Club of Malibu hosted its annual toy drive and party to support families at Fred. L. Williams Elementary in Oxnard. Photos courtesy Boys & Girls Club of Malibu. The Boys & Girls Club of Malibu hosted its annual toy drive and party to support families at Fred. L. Williams Elementary in Oxnard. Photos courtesy Boys & Girls Club of Malibu. The Boys & Girls Club of Malibu hosted its annual toy drive and party to support families at Fred. L. Williams Elementary in Oxnard. Photos courtesy Boys & Girls Club of Malibu. The Boys & Girls Club of Malibu hosted its annual toy drive and party to support families at Fred. L. Williams Elementary in Oxnard. Photos courtesy Boys & Girls Club of Malibu. The Boys & Girls Club of Malibu hosted its annual toy drive and party to support families at Fred. L. Williams Elementary in Oxnard. Photos courtesy Boys & Girls Club of Malibu.

According to the Fred L. Williams Elementary schools report, over 86 percent of the students are Hispanic and majority are children of migrant workers who work in the fields, many as seasonal workers who only stay through the harvesting season and don’t make a livable wage for the area.

The city of Oxnard, known for its rich farming history, coastal farmlands, and contributions to the agriculture industry, now has an average cost of living per month for a family of four of $6,098, which is in the top 1 percent of the most expensive cities in the world.

“Boys & Girls Club of Malibu is committed to representing and providing services to the most diverse and underrepresented populations in the Malibu community and surrounding areas like Oxnard,” the press release says. “With the rising cost of living plus inflation, the holidays bring additional financial stress and the Club wants to ensure kids and their families receive the assistance they need to have a cheerful holiday season.”

Advertisement

The club’s annual toy drive helps low-income parents who make sacrifices to provide a better life for their children have the resources and support to navigate through uncertain times, especially during the holiday season.

“We are so grateful for our local partners and the support they provide for this event, especially Waveside Church for their 10-plus years of collaboration with the Boys & Girls Club to assist those in our community throughout the holidays, pandemic, fires and more,” BGCM Director of Community Affairs and Outreach Siugen Constanza said in a press release. “The holiday season is all about spending time with loved ones and cherishing special moments, and this event enables vulnerable Oxnard youth and their families to make the holidays extra special, regardless of background or financial barriers.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Malibu hosted its annual toy drive and party to support families at Fred. L. Williams Elementary in Oxnard. Photos courtesy Boys & Girls Club of Malibu. The Boys & Girls Club of Malibu hosted its annual toy drive and party to support families at Fred. L. Williams Elementary in Oxnard. Photos courtesy Boys & Girls Club of Malibu. The Boys & Girls Club of Malibu hosted its annual toy drive and party to support families at Fred. L. Williams Elementary in Oxnard. Photos courtesy Boys & Girls Club of Malibu. The Boys & Girls Club of Malibu hosted its annual toy drive and party to support families at Fred. L. Williams Elementary in Oxnard. Photos courtesy Boys & Girls Club of Malibu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...