HomeMalibu Life
Malibu Life

Photo submission: Malibu Elementary performed the Nutcracker Ballet

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
0
30
Students from Malibu Elementary performed the Nutcracker Ballet on Thursday December 8th for parents and students. Grades 1st through 5th, participated and rehearsed for four weeks at lunch time and recess with director and choreographer Zoe Langley.

Students from Malibu Elementary performed the Nutcracker Ballet on Thursday December 8th for parents and students. Grades 1st through 5th, participated and rehearsed for four weeks at lunch time and recess with director and choreographer Zoe Langley.

“As beautiful snow flakes danced across the stage in the Nutcracker Ballet to the classical music of Tchaikovsky it seemed like we we’re blessed with snow fairies,” Langley said in an email to The Malibu Times. “It was a high energy performance with rats, soldiers and ballerinas as well as a female God mother Drosslemeyer.”

Students from Malibu Elementary performed the Nutcracker Ballet on Thursday December 8th for parents and students. Grades 1st through 5th, participated and rehearsed for four weeks at lunch time and recess with director and choreographer Zoe Langley.
Previous article
MHS Choir perform holiday favorites during the 2022 Mele Kalikimaka Winter Gala
Next article
The following incidents were reported between Nov. 21 to Nov. 30
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Advertisement

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this:
×