The following incidents were reported between Nov. 11 and Nov. 21

Attempt Burglary

A security camera was removed from a business on Cross Creek Road. The camera was inactive and not connected to the internet, so no footage was stolen. The camera was worth $100. The damage to the property was estimated to cost $50.

11/21

Attempt Burglary

A property owner was notified of an unknown person attempting to enter their property in Malibu. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, wearing a white colored sweatshirt and black pants. The suspect was seen attempting to open her front door using the door handle. There was no damage made to the property. The victim said nothing appeared to have been taken.

11/21

Vandalism

A vehicle parked near Leo Carillo State Beach was broken into, and the window was shattered. There were no security cameras available for evidence. The victim said nothing was taken from inside the vehicle. The window was estimated to cost $500 to $800 to repair.

