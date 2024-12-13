Latest Community Updates: Franklin Fire now 30% contained

Malibu Fire Recovery Progress | As of Dec. 13, 7:00 a.m.

The City of Malibu has launched a dedicated webpage with up-to-date information and resources on the Franklin Fire. The page includes updates on fire containment, evacuation orders, repopulation efforts, traffic impacts, and community resources. Visit malibucity.org/FranklinFire.

Fire Status

The Malibu fire has burned 4,037 acres and is now 30% contained. Damage assessments reveal that 14 structures have been destroyed—eight single-family homes and six outbuildings—while 13 others, including 11 single-family homes and two outbuildings, have sustained damage. Recovery teams have completed approximately 60% of the damage inspections.

To date, 3,747 residents have been allowed to return home, while evacuation orders remain in place for 1,600 residents.

Local Assistance Center Opening

A Local Assistance Center will open at Malibu Bluffs Park on Tuesday, December 17, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The center will provide critical recovery resources, including support from:

Los Angeles County Public Works

Waterworks District 29

USPS

Southern California Edison (SCE)

The Red Cross

Boys and Girls Club of Malibu

The center aims to help residents reconnect services and access recovery aid.

Evacuation & Repopulation Updates

Evacuation and repopulation efforts continue, with updates as follows:

Normal Status (Evacuation Warning Lifted):

East of Las Flores Canyon, including Topanga and Sunset Mesa Zones, evacuation warnings have been lifted, and these areas have returned to normal status.

Repopulating with Evacuation Warning (Yellow):

Areas west of Las Flores Canyon to Sweetwater Mesa, and west of Serra Road to Puerco Canyon, are now accessible to residents under an Evacuation Warning status.

Remaining Under Mandatory Evacuation Order (No Access):

Zones west of Sweetwater Mesa and Serra Road remain under a Mandatory Evacuation Order, with no access permitted at this time.

Residents returning to repopulated areas can do so with confidence, as these zones have been thoroughly inspected and deemed safe by officials. However, all residents are urged to exercise caution and adhere to public safety instructions.

Traffic routes to facilitate safe return are available in the Traffic Updates section online.

For the latest evacuation zone updates and repopulation status, residents can visit the Genasys Evacuation Map.

Fire and Sheriff officials remind residents to comply with ongoing evacuation orders for their safety. Stay informed by checking the evacuation map regularly.

For the latest updates, visit malibucity.org/FranklinFire.

