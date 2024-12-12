Franklin Fire Press Conference and City Updates: Dec. 12

The City of Malibu has launched a dedicated webpage with up-to-date information and resources on the Franklin Fire. The page includes updates on fire containment, evacuation orders, repopulation efforts, traffic impacts, and community resources.

For the latest updates, visit malibucity.org/FranklinFire.

We extend our gratitude to the firefighters, law enforcement, Malibu Fire Brigade, Sheriff’s Volunteers on Patrol, Malibu CERT team, and our local, County, and State partners for their tireless efforts to protect our community.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...